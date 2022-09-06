ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Giants make starting decision at left guard ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants have seemingly made a crucial decision regarding their starting lineup in Week One of the 2022 regular season. Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard in the Giants’ first unofficial depth chart against the Tennessee Titans. Injuries made this decision difficult for New York as the original projected, Shane Lemieux, was placed on injured reserve to start the season. Lemieux will be absent from the lineup until at least Week Four. Until Lemieux is ready to return, Ben Bredeson is the presumed starter at left guard.
The NY Jets have 2 options if Duane Brown cannot play

New York Jets LT Duane Brown did not practice on Wednesday. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was never going to play on Sunday, despite head coach Robert Saleh saying it was “possible” in his Monday afternoon press conference. Seeing Wilson as a DNP on the injury report...
