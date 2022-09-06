SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- University of Jamestown defensive specialist Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) is this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Holen anchored the back row defense for the sixth-ranked Jimmies as UJ went 4-0 at the United Sports Academy/CSM Labor Day Classic. She racked up 90 digs over the four matches on the week, averaging 6.43 digs per set. She also chipped in offensively with 10 service aces.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO