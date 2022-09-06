Read full article on original website
Jimmies 3rd after first round of Siouxland Invite
ORANGE CITY, Iowa-- The University of Jamestown women's golf team is in third place after the first round of the Siouxland Invite, which was played Wednesday at Landsmeer Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 52-over 340, nine shots behind leader Briar Cliff (Iowa) and eight shots behind...
Sixth-ranked Jimmies sweep No. 8 Northwestern
The sixth-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team opened its home schedule with a sweep of No. 8 Northwestern (Iowa) College Tuesday night at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-11, 25-22, 25-22. Jamestown (12-1, 1-0 GPAC) won for the 12th straight match and snapped the Red Raiders' (9-2, 1-1 GPAC)...
Ellie Holen named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- University of Jamestown defensive specialist Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) is this week's GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Holen anchored the back row defense for the sixth-ranked Jimmies as UJ went 4-0 at the United Sports Academy/CSM Labor Day Classic. She racked up 90 digs over the four matches on the week, averaging 6.43 digs per set. She also chipped in offensively with 10 service aces.
