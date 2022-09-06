Read full article on original website
Related
Sterling’s slump against the US dollar will hit British travellers in all parts of the world
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Crisis? What cost-of-living crisis? One high-end travel firm evidently believes some customers have more cash than ever. This week Abercrombie & Kent put on sale a holiday that costs £5,450 per day.Yes, the 22-day Africa by Private Jet tour, departing September 2023, will cost “from £119,875pp based on two people sharing”. For just over three weeks the participants will fly to Egypt, Rwanda,...
Comments / 0