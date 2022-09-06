Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
RELATED PEOPLE
Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 1?
Expectations remain quite high for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite the roster undergoing some significant changes this offseason. While key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu are no longer on the team, many are placing their faith in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to lead the way to a successful season.
Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1
During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week. Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive 2021 season in which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, it’s time to make our bold Packers predictions as part of our annual series. Green Bay did not achieve their postseason goals as the […] The post 4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First
At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Comments / 0