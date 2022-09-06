ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1

During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive 2021 season in which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, it’s time to make our bold Packers predictions as part of our annual series. Green Bay did not achieve their postseason goals as the […] The post 4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
The Spun

Odds Predict Which NFL Quarterback Will Get Benched First

At some point this season, at least one team will make a change at quarterback. It happens every single year. SportsBetting.ag has already unveiled its odds for the first quarterback benched this season. At this moment, Mitch Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite at 3-1. Trubisky has been named the Week...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
