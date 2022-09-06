••• I finally made it to Na Na Thai, the pop-up at Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos on Tuesdays. There are hurdles: it opens at 4 p.m.; there will likely be a line; and everything tends to sell out within a couple of hours. But it was a such a treat to have Thai food of this caliber—pictured above is the fried chicken, among the best I’ve ever had—and the atmosphere is a breath of fresh air, like the proprietors are doing something for kicks as much as profit. Here’s hoping that chef Nik Ramirez and manager Ashley Ramirez, both of whom work for the Bell’s empire, can turn it into more than a moonlighting gig. P.S. You pay for food with cash or Venmo, while you can use a credit card at the bar for beer and wine.

LOS OLIVOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO