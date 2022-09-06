Read full article on original website
sitelinesb.com
Top-Notch Thai Food in Los Olivos
••• I finally made it to Na Na Thai, the pop-up at Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos on Tuesdays. There are hurdles: it opens at 4 p.m.; there will likely be a line; and everything tends to sell out within a couple of hours. But it was a such a treat to have Thai food of this caliber—pictured above is the fried chicken, among the best I’ve ever had—and the atmosphere is a breath of fresh air, like the proprietors are doing something for kicks as much as profit. Here’s hoping that chef Nik Ramirez and manager Ashley Ramirez, both of whom work for the Bell’s empire, can turn it into more than a moonlighting gig. P.S. You pay for food with cash or Venmo, while you can use a credit card at the bar for beer and wine.
Ventura County Reporter
Classic car showroom red-tagged over safety concerns
Managers of a Ventura classic car dealership did a great job assembling a huge showroom full of beautiful automobiles that collectors covet. But city officials said the used car dealers neglected to provide a safe building for customers to make their automotive dreams come true, and red-tagged the showroom as unsafe for the public to occupy.
johnnyjet.com
Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera
Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
Ventura County Reporter
Happenings: Sept. 8-15, 2022
Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Local Curator Wins Heinz “Art of the Burger” Competition
On August 17, SBMM’s Curator and Director of Exhibits, Emily Falke, won first prize in the Heinz “Art of the Burger” competition with her Savory Spring Roll Bulgogi Burger. According to SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga, "In addition to being a talented curator and artist, Emily is also a noted chef. She has entered, and won or come close to winning, numerous recipe contests over the years."
KEYT
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara is currently facing a housing crisis. It's becoming more and more difficult for people like Lizzy Hogensen to find affordable housing in Santa Barbara. “I started looking for a place as soon as I accepted my offer from UC Santa Barbara in...
Orcutt business face impacts with heat wave
The heatwave is impacting many folks across the Central Coast, including businesses in Orcutt. The post Orcutt business face impacts with heat wave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
iheart.com
Tegan and Sara in Ventura (11/11)
Tegan and Sara have announced their tenth album Crybaby along with dates for their North American tour with opening act Tomberlin. Friday, November 11 at The Majestic Ventura Theater. Sunday, November 13 at House of Blues Anaheim. Tickets are on-sale now. Please check venue COVID-19 protocol.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View
Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
Coastal View
Henry (Hank) L. Arellanes Jr.
Hank passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2022. Hank was born on Feb. 11, 1944, in Santa Barbara to Henry Sr. and Mary Louise Arellanes. He attended Dolores Elementary School, and Bishop Diego High School, before transferring to Santa Barbara High School, where he graduated. He was in...
Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
KEYT
Hot and muggy Friday forecast with a chance of showers
Hot and humid weather is expected for Friday because of tropical moisture, as what once was Hurricane Kay is weakening and moving north toward Southern California from the Baja Peninsula. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until Saturday. The likelihood of it raining in our region is higher for areas that are further south. Beginning Thursday, there was increased cloud cover and even some moisture that will last well into the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday
The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com. The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few...
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California
Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
signalscv.com
Boots and Brews attracts a crowd of over 7,000 country music fans
Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park. Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.
Bear breaks into home, has a full meal
Police chased a bear out of a Simi Valley, California, home after it broke in and eats and raided the kitchen.
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
