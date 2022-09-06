Read full article on original website
Red Oak council ponders youth council policy
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials must clear some hurdles in order to establish a mayor's youth advisory council. Mayor Shawnna Silvius told the Red Oak City Council Tuesday night that she and Councilman Tim Fridolph recently met with Red Oak School District officials regarding the proposed student organization. Plans call for the group to meet monthly on Wednesdays either before or after school. Silvius says the district supports the youth council, as long as it is not an official school function. Silvius proposed that the council pass a resolution similar to an executive order establishing the council.
Red Oak council backs ambulance purchase
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are taking advantage of a last-minute funding curveball to upgrade the city's ambulance fleet. By unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner for $168,578.94. Council members also approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the USDA to cover a portion of the purchase cost. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce told the council USDA officials informed his department Tuesday that grant money was available for the vehicle. However, the deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday. Despite the tight time frame, Bruce urged the city to seek the grant money.
Wright shares amusing story about a water leak and smoke alarm
A small leak at the Montgomery County Courthouse led to some unexpected results. The issue was discussed during maintenance supervisor Dan Wright’s maintenance update to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 23 meeting. Wright said he noted water initially, but couldn’t locate the source at the time.
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
OPPD moves massive engines for natural gas plants on Tuesday
The expansion is part of the "Power with Purpose" project which hopes to bring 1,200 megawatts of power to the system with natural gas and solar energy.
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report
(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.
Atlantic fire called to a residence Tuesday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Firefighters, Police and Cass EMS were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the back of residence this (Tuesday) morning. The call about the incident at 304 Hazel Street went out at 10:54-a.m. A resident the home was able to escape without injury. Fire crews remained on the scene until 11:45-a.m. Atlantic Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting interviews with a couple of women when KJAN News arrived.
Rescue crews call to a report of a crane tipped over in Cass County
(Massena) Cass EMS, Cumberland and Massena Fire and Rescue were called to the area of 765th and Pella Roads northeast of Massena for a crane that tipped over. It was reported that the crane operator suffered lacerations. No other information is available at this time.
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Creston man arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested Hyvis Oerlyn Thatcher, 74, on Wednesday for Harassment 3rd Degree. Thatcher was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond of $300 was posted.
Man convicted of Pottawattamie County murder dies in prison
(Fort Madison) – A man convicted of 1st degree murder in Pottawattamie County has died in prison following a chronic illness. The Iowa Department of says 82-year-old John L. Barrett died around 1:30 Saturday morning in hospice at the Iowa State Penitentiary. Barrett had been serving a life sentence for 1st degree murder.
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
Stanley Archer, 79
Stanley Dean Archer, 79, Clarinda, passed away Aug. 24, 2022. Stan was born May 25, 1943, to Jack and Vesta Archer in rural Villisca. He graduated with the Class of 1961 from Villisca High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard. Stan worked for Davison Oil Company before purchasing what was later known as Stan’s Apco. In 1962, he married Joan Perry of Clarinda, and they later divorced. In 1997 he married Leisa Reed of Maryville, Mo.
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
