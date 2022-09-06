Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
redoakexpress.com
Rear Adm. Raymond Winkel, 93
Rear Adm. Raymond Norman Winkel, 93, Red Oak, formerly of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Glen Haven Village Cottages in Glenwood. Raymond was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Muskegon, Mich., the son of Norman and Evelyn (Hylen) Winkel. Preceding him in death were his...
News Channel Nebraska
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
OPPD moves massive engines for natural gas plants on Tuesday
The expansion is part of the "Power with Purpose" project which hopes to bring 1,200 megawatts of power to the system with natural gas and solar energy.
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
redoakexpress.com
Wright shares amusing story about a water leak and smoke alarm
A small leak at the Montgomery County Courthouse led to some unexpected results. The issue was discussed during maintenance supervisor Dan Wright’s maintenance update to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 23 meeting. Wright said he noted water initially, but couldn’t locate the source at the time.
redoakexpress.com
Stanley Archer, 79
Stanley Dean Archer, 79, Clarinda, passed away Aug. 24, 2022. Stan was born May 25, 1943, to Jack and Vesta Archer in rural Villisca. He graduated with the Class of 1961 from Villisca High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard. Stan worked for Davison Oil Company before purchasing what was later known as Stan’s Apco. In 1962, he married Joan Perry of Clarinda, and they later divorced. In 1997 he married Leisa Reed of Maryville, Mo.
WOWT
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report
(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.
Man arrested on Montgomery County FTA Warrant
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Charles Harvey II on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a pre-trial conference. Authorities located Harvey II in Page County and transported him to the Montgomery/Page County line. Montgomery County authorities took him to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
redoakexpress.com
Deborah "Deb" Bruce, 59
Deb Bruce, 59, Pleasant Hill, passed away Sept. 1, 2022, in Des Moines, after a brief illness. Deb was very good at being there to take care of others, but had a harder time letting others take care of her. For the last five weeks our family has been blessed to be on the giving side for her.
KCCI.com
Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
KETV.com
Belcastro-Gonzalez alleges retaliation in opening arguments; Omaha police chief expected to testify
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury has been seated in federal court, and opening arguments are expected Tuesday in the trial of Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez versus the city of Omaha. Belcastro-Gonzalez has sued, contending the police department denied a promotion to deputy chief and that the city retaliated against her when she pursued a complaint.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
WOWT
Offutt Air Force Base 55th Wing to retire jet, welcome another
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 55th Wing with Offutt Air Force Base is retiring one jet and welcoming another. According to the 55th Wing, during a ceremony at Lincoln Airport Hangar 956 this Wednesday, a WC-135C jet with the tail number 2667 will be officially retired. Also during the ceremony,...
KBUR
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting in Missouri
Paris, Mo.- An Iowa man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports the shooting was reported at about 12:45 AM Saturday, September 3rd, on Highway 15 south of Paris, Missouri. Following an investigation by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of...
redoakexpress.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92
Carmen Elaine Lundberg, 92, Essex, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Carmen was born Oct. 19, 1929, near Essex, on the Falk family farm where she had lived all of her life until moving to Arlington Place in Red Oak. She was the daughter of Glen and Wendla (Tillman) Falk.
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
