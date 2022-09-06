Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing
People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe. The post Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
signalscv.com
Boots and Brews attracts a crowd of over 7,000 country music fans
Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park. Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
johnnyjet.com
Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera
Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office
Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized. Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School...
Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets
According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Santa Barbara is between $3,545 and and $5,850. The post Santa Barbara facing housing crisis as rent skyrockets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
RELATED PEOPLE
viatravelers.com
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California
Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT Anchor Joey Buttitta Moves On to Ventura County Gig
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, who accepted a new position with Ventura County. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday in Santa Barbara County
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday
The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com. The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Tragic End To Search For Ventura Man Missing On Santa Barbara County Hike
(Photos courtesy SBCFPIO) Updated--A tragic end to the search for a Ventura man missing on a hike with his girlfriend in Santa Barbara County last weekend. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday morning around 9:30 AM between the Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Comments / 0