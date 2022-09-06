ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Boots and Brews attracts a crowd of over 7,000 country music fans

Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park. Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.
johnnyjet.com

Discover Hidden Gems in Santa Barbara, The American Riviera

Melissa Curtin loves sharing her globetrotting tales as a travel and food writer for numerous publications. For your next L.A. or California adventure, check out her website LaLaScoop and follow her on Instagram. Every time we visit Santa Barbara, we discover that there is more than we imagined in this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Maria, California

Nestled near the Central Coast of California lies Santa Maria, a community known for wine and mouthwatering Santa Maria-style barbecue, a regional culinary tradition. The community is part of the nation’s largest wine-producing region – Santa Barbara Wine Country – and home to many famous wineries. Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT Anchor Joey Buttitta Moves On to Ventura County Gig

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, who accepted a new position with Ventura County. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend. The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching The post Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Claus Multi-Purpose Path Construction to Start Tuesday

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project will be built between the freeway and the railroad tracks and will include a bikeway and turnaround, according to a statement from Kirsten Ayars at SBRoads.com. The construction will force closures on several roads and ramps between Summerland and Carpinteria over the next few...
CARPINTERIA, CA

