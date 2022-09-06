Despite the triple-digit heat wave, more than 7,000 people attended the country music festival, Boots and Brews, headlined by Brad Paisley on Saturday at Central Park. Boots and Brews is an annual country music festival that takes place in Morgan Hill, Ventura and Santa Clarita. The last Boots and Brews in Santa Clarita was in 2019, making it just shy of three years since the last festival.

3 DAYS AGO