Idaho Falls, ID

spotonidaho.com

Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100+ in the valley

A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)

#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Man wanted for stalking arrested on drug charges

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon Friday after finding him in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a handgun. Just after 7 p.m., dispatch...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

