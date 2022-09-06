Read full article on original website
Evacuation order issued for residents near Fort Hall fire
The Two and a Half Fire. | Courtesy Chris Burger UPDATE An evacuation order has been issued for residents near a fire burning south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. All evacuees are asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel. Additional information can be found here....
Blackfoot man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing gun at man
Adam Edie | Bingham County Jail BLACKFOOT - A 38-year-old Blackfoot man was booked into the Bingham County Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, causing him to be scared about being shot. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department,...
Man wanted for stalking arrested on drug charges
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon Friday after finding him in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a handgun. Just after 7 p.m., dispatch...
New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)
#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
Idaho Falls Crops, formerly known as Taylorview Farms, is seeking volunteers for the upcoming potato harvest. See how it works in the video above. | Courtesy photo IDAHO FALLS - Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand...
Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100+ in the valley
A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain...
