Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Disagrees With German Player That Said Their Undefeated EuroBasket Streak Came To An End Because 'Luka Happened': "I Don't Agree. I Think Slovenia Happened."
Luka Doncic is hoping to lead Slovenia to a successful defense of their EuroBasket title. Doncic with Goran Dragic led the underdog Slovenians to win EuroBasket in 2017, and that squad has gotten better over the years. They're now competing to retain their EuroBasket crown. The Slovenians have gotten off...
Comments / 0