FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theScore
Blue Jays blame ex-teammate Baker for dustup: 'Does he think he's a superhero?'
The Toronto Blue Jays didn't have anything nice to say about Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bryan Baker after they believed he incited a benches-clearing incident between the two teams Tuesday. "When you stare at the person (after getting him out), it's kind of disrespectful," Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr....
theScore
Olson burns former team, surging Braves top A's, catch Mets
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When their ace struggled, the Atlanta Braves kept slugging — right back into first place after all these months chasing the Mets. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Braves won their sixth in a row, outswinging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 on Tuesday night and finally catching New York atop the NL East.
theScore
Mets place Scherzer on IL
The New York Mets placed right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 4, with left oblique irritation, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is expected to miss one or two starts and return when eligible. He exited his most recent start last Saturday due to fatigue in the same left oblique muscle he strained earlier in the season. The 38-year-old missed nearly seven weeks because of the injury.
theScore
MLB Thursday best bets: White Sox to best Athletics in Oakland
Thursday is a rather light day in the majors as just seven games are scheduled, and only four are night affairs. Let's look at where the value lies with two bets for the day's action. Twins (+120) @ Yankees (-140) The Yankees have righted the ship a little bit, piling...
theScore
Yankees place Rizzo on IL due to headaches
The New York Yankees are placing star first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list due to headaches, manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Rizzo hasn't played since Aug. 31 because of recurring lower back pain and received an epidural on Sept. 2....
theScore
Yankees president: 'We'll be extraordinarily competitive' for Judge in offseason
The New York Yankees are going to put their best foot forward in attempting to re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge this offseason. "I think we'll be extraordinarily competitive," team president Randy Levine told the New York Post's Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on "The Show." “We think Aaron Judge is an...
theScore
Judge says Bonds is the single-season HR king: 'The record's the record'
Aaron Judge has rendered his verdict on baseball's home run record books. While the New York Yankees superstar's chase of 60 home runs has again stirred debate about who owns the official single-season record, Judge thinks it unquestionably belongs to Barry Bonds. "The record's the record," Judge said Thursday of...
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: Astros to rebound vs. Rangers
We have a loaded day of baseball to look forward to Wednesday, with games scheduled to run for nearly 12 consecutive hours. Let's look at a couple of plays that stand out from the pack. Marlins (+140) @ Phillies (-165) The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies played each other tough...
theScore
Report: MLB expected to approve pitch clock, shift bans for 2023
Significant rule changes are about to come to Major League Baseball. MLB is expected to approve several changes for the 2023 season in a vote Friday, including a pitch clock and defensive shift bans, sources told Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The changes have been recommended by...
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Braves to stay hot in Oakland
We have a jam-packed night of baseball to look forward to on Tuesday, with every team in the majors in action. A couple of NL East sides stand out from the rest of the pack. Let's dig into why. Marlins (+190) @ Phillies (-220) The Phillies are in a bit...
theScore
Mets sweep doubleheader, retake sole possession of division lead
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they've enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob...
theScore
Seinfeld blames Mets' recent slump on 'stupid Trumpet performance'
It turns out Jerry Seinfeld is an anti-trumpite. The lifelong New York Mets fan recently blasted his team's performance on the SNY TV Instagram comments section. The post, which explained that the Mets had lost sole possession of first in the NL East - a position they'd held since April 11 - got a couple of comments from the comedian.
