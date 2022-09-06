The New York Mets placed right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 4, with left oblique irritation, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is expected to miss one or two starts and return when eligible. He exited his most recent start last Saturday due to fatigue in the same left oblique muscle he strained earlier in the season. The 38-year-old missed nearly seven weeks because of the injury.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO