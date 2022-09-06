Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Sept. 7, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO