Read full article on original website
Related
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child
It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
d1softballnews.com
Angelina Jolie goes shopping with her son Pax, 18, to buy items for pets: photos
It might be the dog days of summer, but it didn’t happen Angelina Jolie or son pax on Labor Day weekend. The actress/activist, 47, and her 18-year-old son braved the brutal Los Angeles heat on Sunday, September 4, when they went to pick up supplies at Los Angeles store The Urban Pet.
Here's What The "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On Their Book Descriptions
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
Comments / 0