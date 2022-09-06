Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
hubison.com
Football Faces South Florida in First-Ever Meeting
WASHINGTON (September 8, 2022) – Howard University football team will be looking to build on last week's 31-28 loss at rival Hampton University when it takes on the University of South Florida (USF) Saturday (Sept. 10) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
WTOP
Player of the Week: Damascus’ Dillon Dunathan
It might be difficult to believe, but there was some concern whether standout running back and linebacker Dillon Dunathan was fully ready for the Swarmin’ Hornets’ season opener. Dunathan had mononucleosis at the end of May, preventing him from attending college camps over the summer to perform for...
pagevalleynews.com
Nationals sending Shenandoah All-Star a gift after viral video of fan snagging ball in front of 9 year old
LURAY, Sept. 8 — It was a day packed with memorable moments, from riding the Metro for the first time, to an introduction to escalators at Nats Park, and for some of them — their first trip to the nation’s capital. “I don’t think you ever saw...
Inaugural Golf Tournament Brings Pints and Putts to the Prince William County Region
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is teeing up to host its inaugural Pints and Putts Golf Tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All levels of golfers are encouraged to join us for 9 holes of golfing, networking, pints and putts on the course. The tournament will take place at Old Hickory Golf Club (11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge). Registration, lunch, and the practice range will open at 12:00 p.m., with the shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and the event concluding at 6:00 p.m.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
theobelisk.net
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022
After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
Middleburg Eccentric
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s Expected to Open Within Two Months
At the beginning of this year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in March. Per Biz Journals, supply chain disruptions and other factors designing and building out the space slowed its progress, but the restaurant now plans to open in late October or early November. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings to Track Around D.C.
Despite economic stressors continuing to trigger global shortages and delays in labor, equipment, and food, several notable projects that entrepreneurs initially hoped to unveil this summer or earlier are finally ready to debut just as leaves change color around town. Other anticipated restaurants are making good on their original fall timelines.
WJLA
7News Legends Tim Brant, Kathleen Matthews, Paul Berry reflect on WJLA's 75th anniversary
WASHINGTON (7News) — We have the privilege of being invited into your homes every day. We also get to be part of the DMV community and the larger 7News family full of talented journalists. 7News Anchor Alison Starling sat down with some of those familiar faces to talk about the special bond we share with you.
mocoshow.com
Miller’s Ale House To Close Permanently on Sunday, September 25th
Back in July we let you know that Miller’s Ale House would be closing permanently on Sunday, September 25th, after approximately a decade at 1471 Rockville Pike in Rockville. This evening we were told that the restaurant expects to operate at 100% until the last day. The location was previously home to Hooters before it moved across the Pike (and later closed) and Shakey’s before that. Miller’s Ale House is a Florida-based American restaurant and sports bar chain that was founded in 1988. The restaurant serves steaks, chicken, burgers, salads, seafood, and more. Though most of their locations are in Florida (over 50), there are over 30 other locations open across the east coast. Miller’s Ale House has nearby locations in Hyattsville and Sterling, VA locations.
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Our verdict: The famous Frank Pepe pizza joint was worth the wait
The local food world was giddy with anticipation in December 2019 when Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, a family-owned, New Haven, Connecticut-based business that dates to 1925, announced it would be opening an outlet in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall in 2020. Due to myriad construction delays caused by the pandemic, opening day didn’t come until March 28 of this year.
