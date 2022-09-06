Read full article on original website
hustlebelt.com
2022 MAC Football Week 2 Game Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
NIU (1-0, 0-0 MAC) is coming off a close victory over Eastern Illinois. The Huskies saw their 28-6 lead evaporate in the second half but they were able to hold on to win 34-27. Tulsa was in a dogfight against Wyoming and, as the Huskies know all too well, those normally end up going the Cowboys way, as they claimed a 40-37 win over Tulsa in double overtime.
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale
Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park
A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake
Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
Chicago magazine
In the Land Beyond Midway
Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
legalreader.com
Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies
Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
