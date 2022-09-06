ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
hustlebelt.com

2022 MAC Football Week 2 Game Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

NIU (1-0, 0-0 MAC) is coming off a close victory over Eastern Illinois. The Huskies saw their 28-6 lead evaporate in the second half but they were able to hold on to win 34-27. Tulsa was in a dogfight against Wyoming and, as the Huskies know all too well, those normally end up going the Cowboys way, as they claimed a 40-37 win over Tulsa in double overtime.
TULSA, OK
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts.   Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Charleston, IL
Football
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
Charleston, IL
College Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
BARRINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Illinois#American Football#College Football#Eiu#Niu
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park

A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
legalreader.com

Chicago Counties File Suit Against Walgreens, Kroger & Other Pharmacies

Several Chicago area counties pursue litigation against opioid-dispensing pharmacies. Nineteen Illinois counties have filed a lawsuit against some of the largest pharmacies chains in the nation, including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Walmart, alleging they contributed to the opioid epidemic and overdose crisis by neglecting to properly monitor and report suspicious orders. The plaintiffs in the pharmacy lawsuit include all counties in the Chicago area except for Lake County, and the suit was filed in Cook County. A spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said that the area is represented by a separate law firm and is considering pursuing its own case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy