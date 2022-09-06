ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

adairvoice.com

After tragic fall, family comes together for project

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 1 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-9454. Danielle Estes says July 24, 2017, was the day everything changed for her family. Her husband, Jason, a master builder, was working on a site by himself trying to finish a project...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
adairvoice.com

Creelsboro Festival set for Sept. 24

The Winding Creek Band will be the featured performer this year at the 2022 Creelsboro Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the banks of the Cumberland River. “The Winding Creek Band is really good,” said festival spokesperson Robert Bell. “They performed at the last festival and people were talking about them coming back . It should be a good show.”
CREELSBORO, KY
adairvoice.com

ACHS students honored for academic, civic effort

Several Adair County High School students were recently recognized for their academic and civic effort during the month of August. Ariana Goodin received her Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the month of August from Kyle Ballou. Lucas Brown received his Reading Plus Achievement of Excellence Award for the...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

