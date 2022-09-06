Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
MLB
Stallings bests Bench for this catcher record
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was business per usual inside the bullpen ahead of the Marlins' Aug. 29 game when catcher Jacob Stallings saw a graphic on the Bally Sports Florida pregame show.
MLB
Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
MLB
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
MLB
Hernández finding himself in the bullpen
KANSAS CITY -- When Carlos Hernández threw two scoreless innings a week ago against the Padres, keeping the Royals in a one-run game, he looked like the pitcher the Royals wanted to see when they transitioned him to the bullpen in the second half of 2022. Hernández pounded the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Yelich hits the longest home run of the year
DENVER -- The Brewers wasted no time making mile-high memories with a moonshot for the ages on Tuesday night, as Christian Yelich drove the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl a Statcast-projected 499 feet to the third deck at Coors Field. It’s the longest dinger of...
MLB
Rays get creative with 'pen in place of new dad Rasmussen
ST. PETERSBURG -- At 1:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder missed a call from Drew Rasmussen. About 20 minutes later, Rasmussen’s late-night call to manager Kevin Cash also went unanswered. Rasmussen was trying to get a hold of both to let them know he was...
MLB
New approach yielding new results for Bubic
KANSAS CITY -- Royals starter Kris Bubic matched Shane Bieber’s efficiency as best he could on Tuesday night. But in the end, it’s hard to beat a pitcher who throws 99 pitches in eight innings. That’s exactly what the Guardians' starter did against the Royals in their 4-1...
MLB
Padres primer: Bunting with two strikes
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. “What is he doing?!” you may have shouted at your TV at some point over the past month when Trent Grisham has attempted to drop a bunt down with two strikes. I’ve definitely seen some of you in my Twitter mentions asking that exact question.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Tatis undergoes surgery on left shoulder
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder on Tuesday, the Padres announced. Tatis had been slated to undergo surgery last week but was dealing with a non-COVID illness at the time. Instead, he had the operation on Tuesday in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
MLB
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
MLB
Cruz HR reaches Allegheny, and he was surprised it took this long
PITTSBURGH -- There is a moment when Oneil Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball that unleashes a spectator’s inner child. As the ball soars, there’s no thought of wRC+ or wOBA, of DRS or OAA, of xBA or xSLG. When Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball and sends a ripple throughout the confines of a cathedral, there is really only one thought that comes to mind, a thought that returns an audience to one of the reasons they fell in love with the game.
MLB
Brinson making it a September to remember with SF
LOS ANGELES -- Lewis Brinson certainly appears to be making the most of his September audition with the Giants so far. Brinson crushed his third home run in two games in the Giants’ 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, flashing the prodigious power that once made him one of the top prospects in baseball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Dunn dodges soreness, but still trying to trim walks
CHICAGO -- As starting pitcher Justin Dunn seeks to be part of the 2023 Reds rotation stable of young arms, he’ll have to demonstrate that his right shoulder is sound and that he can cut down on walks. Following his last start, when he was pulled with shoulder tightness,...
MLB
'You think you're a superhero?' Tensions flare in dramatic WC chase
BALTIMORE -- Well, chaos was promised. Perhaps that will come after all from this American League Wild Card race, which grew heated and more jumbled again Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Three games into this four-game set against the Orioles, things have been as tense as the Blue Jays expected. The stakes are high. And a day after putting their firepower on display in a doubleheader sweep, Toronto snapped its five-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the O's that certainly featured fireworks.
MLB
Valdez delivers 23rd consecutive quality start
HOUSTON -- The Astros went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Tuesday night, committed a season-high-tying three fielding errors, two of which led directly to runs being scored, and stranded nine runners on base. In other words, Houston starter Framber Valdez didn’t have much room for mistakes against the Rangers,...
MLB
Grichuk makes Rox history with tying, walk-off HRs
DENVER -- Randal Grichuk craned his neck and marveled at a first-inning home run by the Brewers’ Christian Yelich on Tuesday night -- the second-longest in Coors Field history. “I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was farther than 499 [feet],” he said. Then, Grichuk participated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
New hair, new Gorman: Rookie breaks out of slump
ST. LOUIS -- While most everyone in the clubhouse was fixated on Nolan Gorman going from a shaggy hairstyle to more of a high-and-tight look Tuesday, the slugging second baseman instead focused his attention on the work he’s been putting in and the motivational videos sent to him by fellow rookie Brendan Donovan.
MLB
A wild night in a Wild race: 'We never quit'
SAN DIEGO -- Things were starting to look awfully bleak early Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Padres hadn’t scored a run at Petco Park, part of a streak that would eventually reach 26 innings. A thousand miles away, meanwhile, the Brewers had jumped out to a five-run lead in Colorado. San Diego’s Wild Card lead was dwindling, its edge in the loss column on the verge of nonexistence.
MLB
'Walter,' Logan Gilbert's alter ego, has arrived
SEATTLE -- Within the walls of the Mariners’ clubhouse, many have already met “Walter,” the imposing alter ego of Logan Gilbert. But on Tuesday night, the fiery and seemingly out-of-character second personality of the starting pitcher went mainstream. On Gilbert's 101st and final pitch in a 3-0...
MLB
Trout sets tone with HR, but small ball wins day for Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels showed off their power with three home runs, including superstar Mike Trout going deep for a third straight game to reach 31 blasts on the season. But in the end, it was a walk-off safety squeeze bunt from Magneuris Sierra that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over the Tigers in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.
Comments / 0