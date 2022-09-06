PITTSBURGH -- There is a moment when Oneil Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball that unleashes a spectator’s inner child. As the ball soars, there’s no thought of wRC+ or wOBA, of DRS or OAA, of xBA or xSLG. When Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball and sends a ripple throughout the confines of a cathedral, there is really only one thought that comes to mind, a thought that returns an audience to one of the reasons they fell in love with the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO