BALTIMORE -- Well, chaos was promised. Perhaps that will come after all from this American League Wild Card race, which grew heated and more jumbled again Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Three games into this four-game set against the Orioles, things have been as tense as the Blue Jays expected. The stakes are high. And a day after putting their firepower on display in a doubleheader sweep, Toronto snapped its five-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the O's that certainly featured fireworks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO