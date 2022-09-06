ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
MLB
MLB

Stallings bests Bench for this catcher record

This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was business per usual inside the bullpen ahead of the Marlins' Aug. 29 game when catcher Jacob Stallings saw a graphic on the Bally Sports Florida pregame show.
MLB
MLB

O's 'pen leads way in benches-clearing fray, fiery win

BALTIMORE -- The bullpen door, by surprise, swung open in the fourth. It was yanked open with more ferocity in the seventh, when the benches and ’pens cleared amid what became a testy evening at Camden Yards. It was only shut for good four hours and 10 minutes after first pitch was originally scheduled to take place, with a laundry list of events unfolding in the interim.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Who will win ROY? Here are latest Power Rankings

Welcome to the fifth and final regular-season edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline vote on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Please be sure not to miss that “at year’s...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
MLB

The longest homers measured since 2015

Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB
MLB

'You think you're a superhero?' Tensions flare in dramatic WC chase

BALTIMORE -- Well, chaos was promised. Perhaps that will come after all from this American League Wild Card race, which grew heated and more jumbled again Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Three games into this four-game set against the Orioles, things have been as tense as the Blue Jays expected. The stakes are high. And a day after putting their firepower on display in a doubleheader sweep, Toronto snapped its five-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the O's that certainly featured fireworks.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut

CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Dunn dodges soreness, but still trying to trim walks

CHICAGO -- As starting pitcher Justin Dunn seeks to be part of the 2023 Reds rotation stable of young arms, he’ll have to demonstrate that his right shoulder is sound and that he can cut down on walks. Following his last start, when he was pulled with shoulder tightness,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Jordan Lyles
MLB

New approach yielding new results for Bubic

KANSAS CITY -- Royals starter Kris Bubic matched Shane Bieber’s efficiency as best he could on Tuesday night. But in the end, it’s hard to beat a pitcher who throws 99 pitches in eight innings. That’s exactly what the Guardians' starter did against the Royals in their 4-1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Yelich hits the longest home run of the year

DENVER -- The Brewers wasted no time making mile-high memories with a moonshot for the ages on Tuesday night, as Christian Yelich drove the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl a Statcast-projected 499 feet to the third deck at Coors Field. It’s the longest dinger of...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Scherzer placed on IL; earliest date to return is Sept. 19

PITTSBURGH -- In what the Mets believe will be only a temporary blow to their stretch-run rotation, the team placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, four days after he exited a start due to left-side fatigue. Both Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter downplayed the severity of the injury, predicting he will return as soon as he’s eligible on Sept. 19.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Segura flips bat (and jersey) into orbit after walk-off

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura was offended. So when Segura lined a walk-off single past Marlins second baseman Jon Berti into right field to score Bryce Harper from second base in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, he launched his bat high into the sky. Like, really high. Like, before he even left the batter’s box, before the ball reached the outfield and before Harper got halfway to third base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Yankees#Doubleheader#The Blue Jays#American League Wild Card
MLB

Valdez delivers 23rd consecutive quality start

HOUSTON -- The Astros went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Tuesday night, committed a season-high-tying three fielding errors, two of which led directly to runs being scored, and stranded nine runners on base. In other words, Houston starter Framber Valdez didn’t have much room for mistakes against the Rangers,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Muncy, Gallo provide power as LA inches closer to clinching

LOS ANGELES – The top four in the Dodgers’ order get all the attention, and deservingly so. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman are three of the best players in the world. Will Smith is arguably the best hitting catcher in the Majors. But when the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

'A bad day' erases Castillo's record start

SEATTLE -- Given how it started, it’s wildly ironic how it ended. Luis Castillo set a Mariners record by striking out each of his first seven batters to begin Wednesday's matinee at T-Mobile Park, just two hours after manager Scott Servais fielded questions over how buttoned-up Seattle’s defense has been all season.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Brinson making it a September to remember with SF

LOS ANGELES -- Lewis Brinson certainly appears to be making the most of his September audition with the Giants so far. Brinson crushed his third home run in two games in the Giants’ 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, flashing the prodigious power that once made him one of the top prospects in baseball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

O's will 'continue to push' after tough set with Jays

BALTIMORE -- The plan was kicked into fruition as Tuesday night became Wednesday. In the bowels of Camden Yards, the Orioles’ brain trust -- and after clearing it with each player -- made the surprising decision to elevate Tyler Wells from the injured list before schedule and thrust him into a pennant race after a month-plus layoff due to injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Here's the newest addition to Ohtani's arsenal

ANAHEIM -- When Shohei Ohtani was asked to show off his pitch grips in a video for TIME magazine on June 28, he demonstrated his grips for his fastball, splitter, slider, cutter and curveball, but when asked to show his sinker grip, he laughed and said in English that he didn't throw a sinker.
MLB
MLB

Gurriel (left hamstring) set to undergo tests

BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays are surging in the thick of a heated, jumbled American League Wild Card race, winners in eight of their last 10 games after Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over the Orioles. They are also suddenly shorthanded. Already playing without slugger Teoscar Hernández (paternity list), Toronto...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

After tough trip, Brewers remain confident in playoff hopes

DENVER -- On Aug. 3, the Brewers were atop the National League Central standings, 1 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. After an 8-4 loss to the Rockies on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, Milwaukee (71-65) found itself 9 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the division and four games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy