ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharifah Amani
Person
Yasmin Ahmad
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation

Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear

Discover the brand’s debut collection in the new category. Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Fitness#Photography
fashionweekdaily.com

Nordstrom Brings Together Industry Insiders For Pre-NYFW Dinner Hosted By Rickie De Sole, Shalom Harlow, And Tonne Goodman

Nordstrom might be relatively new to the New York scene, but it’s sure made an impact. And Pete Nordstrom made sure to thank women’s designer fashion and editorial director Rickie De Sole for helping the longstanding retailer for bolster its high fashion chops as he raised a glass to her over a well-attended dinner at American Bar in the West Village last night. Joining De Sole on hosting duty to celebrate NYFW and the Fall ’22 designer campaign were its star Shalom Harlow and stylist Tonne Goodman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Why Reformation’s Staging a ‘No-Show’ Fashion Show

Reformation kicked off the fall season with its first-ever “no-show” digital fashion event. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles brand debuted its autumn 2022 line at an online-only virtual showcase streamed on its e-commerce site. Models in dresses, sweaters, separates and outerwear walked the runway in an empty L.A. warehouse for an audience watching from their digital devices. Reformation wanted to highlight new styles and material innovations without staging a full-scale runway show and the waste and carbon footprint it typically generates, Kathleen Talbot, the brand’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations, told Sourcing Journal. The brand recruited ‘90s-era supermodel and environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
101.1. The Wiz

The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’

Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy