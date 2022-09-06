Read full article on original website
Related
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
U.K.・
Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism for becoming fast-fashion brand Boohoo's sustainability ambassador
As Boohoo's new sustainability ambassador, Kourtney Kardashian has co-designed a 46-piece collection of clothes set to debut at New York Fashion Week.
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Essence
Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear
Discover the brand’s debut collection in the new category. Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fashionweekdaily.com
Nordstrom Brings Together Industry Insiders For Pre-NYFW Dinner Hosted By Rickie De Sole, Shalom Harlow, And Tonne Goodman
Nordstrom might be relatively new to the New York scene, but it’s sure made an impact. And Pete Nordstrom made sure to thank women’s designer fashion and editorial director Rickie De Sole for helping the longstanding retailer for bolster its high fashion chops as he raised a glass to her over a well-attended dinner at American Bar in the West Village last night. Joining De Sole on hosting duty to celebrate NYFW and the Fall ’22 designer campaign were its star Shalom Harlow and stylist Tonne Goodman.
It’s time for bed again: French team bring back The Magic Roundabout
Co-producers intend series for pre-school children while keeping spirit and English humour of original
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Why Reformation’s Staging a ‘No-Show’ Fashion Show
Reformation kicked off the fall season with its first-ever “no-show” digital fashion event. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles brand debuted its autumn 2022 line at an online-only virtual showcase streamed on its e-commerce site. Models in dresses, sweaters, separates and outerwear walked the runway in an empty L.A. warehouse for an audience watching from their digital devices. Reformation wanted to highlight new styles and material innovations without staging a full-scale runway show and the waste and carbon footprint it typically generates, Kathleen Talbot, the brand’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations, told Sourcing Journal. The brand recruited ‘90s-era supermodel and environmental...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’
Letter From The Editor: There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue. Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” […]
Alexa Chung dazzles in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party in Paris
Alex Chung dazzled in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party on Thursday. The model, 38, looked sensational in the striped knitted number that clung to her slim frame as she stepped out to the event in Paris. She posed for photos in front...
Comments / 0