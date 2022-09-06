Read full article on original website
Eleanor Snyder Vonasek
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
Maurine Steele
Annie Maurine Hanks Steele, 93, long-time resident of Iona, passed away August 31, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona. Maurine was born on May 6, 1929, in Tetonia, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children born to Vida D. (Curtis) and Theodore V. Hanks. Maurine graduated from Idaho Falls High School...
Eldeen Ray Wheeler
Eldeen Ray Wheeler, 62, of Ririe, passed away September 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1960, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Wayne and Emma Wheeler. He was a middle child in a large family, with 8 brothers and 8 sisters. He attended Grace High School where he enjoyed art and working on cars. He later received his GED from Idaho State University.
Red Christensen
Dewayne “Red” Sidney Christensen, 67, of Rigby, passed away September 6, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Per Red’s wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Patricia Laurance
Patricia Laurance, 82, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Ruth Rudd and Lawrence Wallace Miller, and loving wife of Dean Laurance, passed away in her home Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Patricia was born Nov. 28, 1939, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Pat was the second of 8 children. She was raised alongside her 7 siblings in their family home in Parker.
Free ‘Symphony in the Park’ concert kicks off 2022 Idaho Falls Symphony season
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is kicking off its 73rd season this weekend with its annual “Symphony in the Park” concert. The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Freeman Park Band Shell in Idaho Falls. It is free for anyone who wants to attend. The musical selections for Saturday’s show will cover the theme of “Stories from the High Seas.”
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Local teen with leukemia gifted cello and music lessons thanks to Make-A-Wish
BLACKFOOT — Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb’s generous charitable contributions have enabled hundreds of wish kids to experience wishes that deliver hope when it’s needed...
Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained
ISLAND PARK – Hot, dry conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters battling the Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park. The lightning-caused fire started last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in heavy brush and trees a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. The fire is now 37 acres and is 60% contained, according to a Wednesday morning news release from fire team officials.
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
IFPD suggests marking catalytic converters after boom in thefts
IDAHO FALLS — Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received over 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches nationwide crime trends. The National Insurance Crime...
One person transported to hospital after crash on Highway 20
REXBURG — Law enforcement is on the scene of a crash off Highway 20 that sent one person to the hospital. Southbound exit 337 (north Rexburg exit) will be closed for the next couple of hours due to the traffic accident. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
Man killed in crash on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 6, at 9:57 p.m., on I-15 at mile marker 180, in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda...
Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park
ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
UPDATE: One person dead, another person taken to hospital after crash on US-20
Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Isaac Payne clarified that three people were involved in the crash. Two people were in a passenger vehicle. One of the victims in the vehicle was killed, while another person was transported to a local hospital. A third person, who was operating a semi-truck, was...
Feeding Frenzy: Fair-goers can get their Mexican food fix at La Casita
BLACKFOOT – The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with a visit to La Casita Mexican Food next to Bullseye Burger and Sweet Temptations. EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Nacho Meat Monster, the plain burrito and the Mexi nachos. Watch it in the video above. For more than...
