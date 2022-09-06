Read full article on original website
Richard Anderson
Richard Lyman Anderson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home. Richard was born January 8, 1947, in Malad City, Idaho, to Lyman Andrew Anderson and Ella Schwartz Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
Eleanor Snyder Vonasek
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
Maurine Steele
Annie Maurine Hanks Steele, 93, long-time resident of Iona, passed away August 31, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona. Maurine was born on May 6, 1929, in Tetonia, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children born to Vida D. (Curtis) and Theodore V. Hanks. Maurine graduated from Idaho Falls High School...
Patricia Laurance
Patricia Laurance, 82, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Ruth Rudd and Lawrence Wallace Miller, and loving wife of Dean Laurance, passed away in her home Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Patricia was born Nov. 28, 1939, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Pat was the second of 8 children. She was raised alongside her 7 siblings in their family home in Parker.
26 Pocatello students among 100 who receive scholarships from Amy’s Kitchen
POCATELLO — In 22 years, Amy’s Kitchen has given roughly $1.5 million in higher education scholarships to the families of its employees. This year, 26 local students were named among the 100 recipients. Cindy Gillespie, the company’s vice president of people, told EastIdahoNews.com that among the beliefs of...
Free ‘Symphony in the Park’ concert kicks off 2022 Idaho Falls Symphony season
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is kicking off its 73rd season this weekend with its annual “Symphony in the Park” concert. The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Freeman Park Band Shell in Idaho Falls. It is free for anyone who wants to attend. The musical selections for Saturday’s show will cover the theme of “Stories from the High Seas.”
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
Pocatello man gets probation for ax handle attack
POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after attacking another man with an ax handle has been sentenced to probation. Curtis Tyler Green, 52, was sentenced to five years of felony probation with a 120-day discretionary sentence, according to court records. District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three to six years in favor of the probation period.
IFPD suggests marking catalytic converters after boom in thefts
IDAHO FALLS — Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received over 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches nationwide crime trends. The National Insurance Crime...
Pocatello police add two new K9 officers to the force
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Police Department are excited to introduce the two newest four-legged PPD K9 officers to the force. PPD K9 Officer Flip is a 24-month-old Belgian Malinois and is partnered with Officer Tyler Anderson....
New fire near Fort Hall Reservation threatening structures, Sho-Ban Tribes prepping for evacuation
FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes. The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.
Evacuation order issued for residents near Fort Hall fire
FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes. The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
Mountain America Center announces second Mannheim Steamroller concert after first show sells out
IDAHO FALLS — Mountain America Center is thrilled to announce that not only is the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas event on Dec. 13 sold out, but the venue has added a second show to dazzle audience’s this holiday season. The newly added second matinee show will take place on...
Feeding Frenzy: Fair-goers can get their Mexican food fix at La Casita
BLACKFOOT – The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with a visit to La Casita Mexican Food next to Bullseye Burger and Sweet Temptations. EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Nacho Meat Monster, the plain burrito and the Mexi nachos. Watch it in the video above. For more than...
Wildfire burning alongside Interstate 15 has burned 150 acres in less than 3 hours
MALAD CITY — A fire between Malad City and the Malad Summit has burned around 150 acres in less than three hours. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Department received a call reporting the fire around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to spokesman Chris Burger. The fire is located alongside the northbound side of Interstate 15 near mile marker 20. There is no estimation on when crews will have it contained at this point, Burger said.
Man charged after allegedly headbutting probation officer
IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old man was charged after allegedly headbutting a probation officer while he was being taken into custody for a probation violation. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Scott Hensley was being taken into custody by State Probation and Parole off Broadway in Idaho Falls. After Hensley was detained in handcuffs, he lunged at a probation officer and a “scuffle ensued,” according to documents.
