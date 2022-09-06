Read full article on original website
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
SFGate
Woman fatally stabbed on California street before bystanders
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene. Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the...
Man reportedly beheaded woman at Bay Area residence
The suspect has since been arrested.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
SFGate
Authorities ID couple allegedly killed by sheriff's deputy
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The husband and wife allegedly killed by a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California were a retired civil engineer and a nurse, their relatives and former co-workers said Thursday. Benison Tran, 57, and his wife, Maria Tran, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home...
SFGate
Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
SFGate
Cooling Centers To Open Tuesday In Rohnert Park, San Mateo And San Leandro
City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages. Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:. -Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m....
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins reveals plan for handling people who use drugs
Specifics on how she planned to handle people who use drugs were not revealed until Thursday.
SFGate
San Francisco car wash uses this trick to clean filthy Burning Man cars
A week of revelry at Burning Man takes a toll on the human body, but perhaps more so, any vehicle that spends seven days in the desert is bound to come back worse for wear. This year's record dust storms likely made matters even worse, leaving vehicles caked in desert debris and badly in need of a deep clean.
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
San Francisco's one-of-a-kind emporium Stuff may close as landlord doubles rent, owners say
"We wouldn't have a choice."
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
SFGate
San Quentin inmates find community through tennis
INSIDE SAN QUENTIN STATE PRISON, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Schneider needed a nickname, or a handle as they call it in prison. So the inmates quickly began brainstorming for the college tennis player making his first visit to San Quentin. “Finesse,” offered 22-year-old Braydon Tennison. “Twinkle Toes," suggested...
