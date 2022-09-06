Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’
Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
Mariah Hugs Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, At Amusement Park As Nick Cannon Prepares For New Baby
With how things are going, Nick Cannon will have to charter a bus to take all his kids for a day at a theme park. His ex, Mariah Carey, didn’t have such a problem when she took her and Nick’s kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, to Cedar Point Amusement Park on Sept. 5. “Had the best time,” Mariah, 53, captioned an Instagram gallery she posted on Labor Day. In the first photo, the music icon stood next to her 11-year-old twins. In the second photo, the three stood underneath a roller coaster at night, with Mariah hugging both of her babies close. Mariah added that while she had fun, “Never again with the heels though!”
NBA YoungBoy Announces Ninth Child, Releases New Video ‘Purge Me’
Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger. The reveal Instagram post...
Nick Cannon Takes Pregnant Brittany Bell on Babymoon to Guam
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were wild ‘n out and about on vacation. The duo—who are expecting their third child together—went on a family getaway to Guam ahead of their little one's arrival. The Masked Singer host shared a series of snaps from the trip on social media, including pics of him and Brittany—who held the title of Miss Universe Guam in 2014—by the water.
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested, Charged With Beating Man With Baseball Bat
A woman with the same exact name as deceased rap icon Tupac Shakur has been arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a man with a baseball bat. On Tuesday (Sept. 6), a 34-year-old woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was taken into custody in Miami and charged with assaulting an elderly man, according to Miami-Dade Police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 8). She has been charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Shakur pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday (Sept. 7). She has been released on house arrest.
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’
New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’
So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived. “I’m a really fun aunt, […]
Noah Cyrus Drops Emotional Track While Sis Miley Cyrus 'Feuds' With Their Dad Billy Ray
Noah Cyrus has released the tune "Every Beginning Ends" off her forthcoming debut album, "The Hardest Part," which was inspired by the recent dissolution of her parents' nearly 30-year marriage. Meanwhile, her sister Miley Cyrus reportedly "cut ties" with her father - or at least, not in good terms with him.
Social Media Roasts Shereé Whitfield’s ‘Copy Cat’ She By Shereé Clothing Line
It took Shereé Whitfield 14 years to finally debut her fashion line, She By Shereé, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After more than a decade of patience, fans say the collection wasn’t worth the wait. RHOA’s season finale on Sunday ended with Whitfield’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Tristan Thompson Celebrates 5-Year-Old Son Prince’s 1st Day of School: Photo
Growing right up! Tristan Thompson shared an adorable photo of his eldest son, Prince, getting ready for his first day of school. "My young King's first day 👑✏️📚," the NBA player, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6, alongside a photo of the 5-year-old. The little one — dressed for success in a Moschino […]
