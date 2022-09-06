ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs

Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
pctonline.com

Waynes Announces Acquisition of Birmingham-Based American Pest Control

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham-based Waynes Pest Control expands with the acquisition of American Pest Control, headquartered in Vestavia Hills, Ala. American Pest Control has been serving the Birmingham area for three generations, operating in multiple locations including Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Bessemer, Cullman and Shelby County. Waynes, an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Bogue’s Restaurant in Birmingham Closes After 84 Years

It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE
thisisalabama.org

These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems

The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

