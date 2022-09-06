Read full article on original website
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Commission approves $4 million for debit-ridden The World Games
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission on Thursday voted 4-1 to give $4 million to the debt-ridden The World Games. Watch the video above for more. Last month, the city of Birmingham agreed to give an extra $5 million to TWG to help pay down $14 million of debt.
WSFA
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs
Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
pctonline.com
Waynes Announces Acquisition of Birmingham-Based American Pest Control
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham-based Waynes Pest Control expands with the acquisition of American Pest Control, headquartered in Vestavia Hills, Ala. American Pest Control has been serving the Birmingham area for three generations, operating in multiple locations including Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Bessemer, Cullman and Shelby County. Waynes, an...
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Former Alabama Player Terrence Cody Joins The Gary Harris Show
Former Alabama nose guard Terrence Cody was back in Tuscaloosa this weekend as an honorary captain and today he took some time to come on The Gary Harris show to talk college football and reminisce about his time at Alabama. Cody was a standout player for the Crimson Tide for...
Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns following criticism by Woodfin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned from the board. A city official confirmed Rice’s resignation, which was announced Thursday, but did not provide further details on the matter. Rice was appointed to the board in 2021 by Mayor Randall Woodfin and was elected chairman earlier this year. Rice’s […]
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
birminghamtimes.com
Bogue’s Restaurant in Birmingham Closes After 84 Years
It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.
altoday.com
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
thisisalabama.org
These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems
The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
wdhn.com
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide (1-0) will head to Austin, Texas this Saturday, September 10, to face off against the Texas Longhorns (1-0) inside the Darrell K. Texas Memorial Stadium. Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, however, won’t be making the trip. Recent reports cite...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City Schools report academic progress after spring testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and other school district leaders shared an academic progress update on Wednesday after receiving the spring test results for elementary and middle school students. Watch the video above. "The report from the Spring 2022 tests reflects academic progress following...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
