[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 6th September 2022]. TRON DAO and MasterBlox are announcing plans to create a joint acceleration and incubation program to develop the TRON ecosystem. Leveraging MasterBlox’s expertise and the foundation set by TRON, projects that qualify for the acceleration program will have access to a closer relationship to build on the chain and many other special features. The collaboration aims to incentivize the adoption of Web3 technologies, assisting the new wave of tier 1 protocols built on the TRON network.

