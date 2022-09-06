Read full article on original website
HIVE Blockchain Could Start Mining New Crypto Assets After the Merge
Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain said it will produce various other GPU mineable coins after Ethereum shifts to Proof-of-Stake. The Canadian cryptocurrency miner HIVE Blockchain announced its August production figures, saying it mined 290.4 BTC and 3,010 ETH. The company’s equivalent BTC production was 518.8 BTC with an average hashrate of 3.70 Exahash.
Binance US Launches a 6% APY Ethereum Staking Service
Binance US has launched its own Ethereum staking service, with returns more attractive than those of its closest competitors. On September 7th, Binance.US announced the launch of an Ethereum Staking service, offering its users an initial annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. According to the Binance.US blog post, this new...
GreenPower Network and Global Smart Energy Source Provider to Develop NFT and Energy Tracking System
With an official public launch scheduled for later this year, GreenPower Network lays out how GPN members can use the use-to-earn metaverse platform as a vehicle for daily rewards. The newest X-to-Earn app release encompasses the social, competitive, gamified, and sustainability-focused aspects that GreenPower Network will include to help players...
Ahead of the Merge, SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking for Institutional Investors
The digital bank aims to tap into $190-billion Ethereum’s market cap as the network moves from PoW to PoS protocol. Swiss-regulated SEBA Bank on Wednesday launched Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The development comes only days before the much-anticipated Merge that will transition the second-highest valued blockchain network to...
Netflix Won’t Run Crypto Promotions When it Rolls Out Ad Services (Report)
Netflix might ban cryptocurrency, political, and gambling adverts on its platform. The American streaming service giant – Netflix – is reportedly looking to launch a new advertising tier. Initially, the feature will be available in Australia and should go live before the year’s end. However, the company...
Kryptomon to Launch an Exclusive Physital NFT Collection on Binance NFT
[PRESS RELEASE – Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6th September 2022]. The blockchain game Kryptomon, a living-NFT-powered Metaverse project combining Play-and-Earn gaming with nostalgic charm, announced today its official sale on Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. This launch features one of the world’s first “Physital NFT” collections.
Yield App Unveils Higher Yield Passive Income Product
Yield App’s new Earn Plus products are an addition to the existing passive crypto income range. Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital wealth platform which has attracted more than 80,000 customers since its launch in February 2021, is enhancing its product suite with a new higher-yielding crypto passive income alternative.
TRON DAO and MasterBlox: the Future of Acceleration in Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 6th September 2022]. TRON DAO and MasterBlox are announcing plans to create a joint acceleration and incubation program to develop the TRON ecosystem. Leveraging MasterBlox’s expertise and the foundation set by TRON, projects that qualify for the acceleration program will have access to a closer relationship to build on the chain and many other special features. The collaboration aims to incentivize the adoption of Web3 technologies, assisting the new wave of tier 1 protocols built on the TRON network.
Core Scientific Sold Over 1,100 BTC in August for $26 Million
US crypto miner Core Scientific produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that amount for around $26 million. The Texas-based cryptocurrency mining firm – Core Scientific – produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that stash for approximately $25.9 million. In June...
$33 Million Worth of Staked ETH Removed from Curve by Three Arrows Capital Wallet
A wallet associated with 3AC has removed $33 million worth of stETH from Curve’s liquidity farming pool. For the first time in roughly 10 days, one of the wallets associated with the troubled cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, has moved some funds. On-chain data reveals that the address...
Asset Manager Brevan Howard Reveals Details of Crypto Hedge Fund in SEC Filing
The asset manager entered the market with the largest crypto fund to date and at a time when start-ups’ valuations are more attractive. UK-based asset management company Brevan Howard has revealed details of its $1-billion crypto hedge fund that has been in the news lately. $1 Billion Crypto Fund.
Ethereum Classic is a Dead Project: Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
After comparing Solana to an old Nintendo console, Charles Hoskinson has lashed out at Ethereum Classic. The feud between the Cardano founder and the Ethereum Classic community appears to have escalated. After an Ethereum Classic proponent accused Charles Hoskinson of attempting to milk the network following the proposed 20% miner tax, the Cardano founder slammed the entire project.
Ethereum Merge: What Does This Mean for Stakers and Miners (Chainalysis Report)
The transition is not only expected to alleviate energy concerns but will also have big implications for staking, mining, and adoption. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is all set to discard its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism sometime next week. While ETH’s price could potentially decouple from other cryptocurrencies post Merge, staking yields is expected to catalyze institutional adoption, Chainalysis said in its latest report.
Bitcoin Crashes to 6-Week Lows as Crypto Markets Shed $60 Billion (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap saw $60 billion gone daily as bitcoin slumped to a 6-week low while ETH plummeted by nearly 10%. Yesterday’s brief price pump was short-lived as bitcoin reversed its trajectory and slumped below $19,000 to mark a multi-week low. The alternative coins, many of which registered...
Bitcoin Reclaims $19K, Terra’s LUNC Soars 50% (Market Watch)
LUNC continues to recover with another double-digit price surge, while BTC has jumped above $19,000. After yesterday’s nosedive, bitcoin bounced off, added a few hundred dollars, and currently sits above $19,000. Most altcoins reacted even more positively to the bloodbath, with ETH soaring past $1,600. Terra’s LUNC is among...
