It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO