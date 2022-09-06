Read full article on original website
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker To Hold Auditions In AugustP3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Bogue’s Restaurant in Birmingham Closes After 84 Years
It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
People, Places and Things
THE SOUTHEAST AND THE WORLD… AT YOUR FINGER TIPS!!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.
Bogue’s Restaurant, staple of Birmingham’s culinary scene for 84 years, closes its doors
Bogue’s Restaurant, a staple of Birmingham’s culinary since for 84 years, has closed. The restaurant, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. On Sunday, Bogue’s served customers for the last time, Ella Irby, its longtime...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Police Chief Weighs in on Causes and Solutions as Birmingham Homicides Reach Tragic Highs
This is another installment in a Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the city. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond, a former homicide investigator and captain of the violence-plagued West Precinct, took the lead of the department this summer as the number of fatal shootings in the Magic City spiked.
WVTM 13 Investigates: 2014 agreement sheds light on stalled church project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The original 2014 agreement between Birmingham and Trinity CME Church sheds light on its mostly tax-funded $1.1 million sanctuary project, which has sat unfinished since 2017. Watch the full report in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Birmingham man killed inside apartment near Birmingham's Fountain Heights community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: September 6th: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as Corye Daniels, 31, of Birmingham. The BPD says a person of interest was taken into custody, and that person and Corye were apparently involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. ------------------------------------------------ Birmingham...
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems
The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
Alabama Metro Crime Stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be seeing an important reminder when travelling in and around Birmingham. Crime Stoppers has placed several billboards around the city in an effort to combat this latest rise in violent crime. Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus says the billboards are about...
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
