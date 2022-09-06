ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Bogue’s Restaurant in Birmingham Closes After 84 Years

It’s a sad day in Birmingham. Bogue’s Restaurant, one of the oldest and most beloved restaurants in The Magic City, has closed. Back in 2019, I visited Bogue’s at 4AM in order to interview Ella Irby, a longtime Bogue’s employee who was responsible for baking the restaurant’s famous sweet rolls each and every morning. Since then, I’ve visited Bogue’s a number of times for breakfast and lunch—although, not as many times as I’d have liked.
People, Places and Things

People, Places and Things

THE SOUTHEAST AND THE WORLD… AT YOUR FINGER TIPS!!. **READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
thisisalabama.org

These Alabama entrepreneurs are solving America’s supply chain problems

The transportation industry is essential to keep stores stocked and goods in households across the U.S., but the highly logistical business is fraught with underutilized equipment and a lack of collaboration. These issues were only strained by the pandemic, but two Alabama entrepreneurs have launched the Repowr platform to strengthen links in the American supply chain.
wbrc.com

Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
AL.com

4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
wbrc.com

Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
