dayton247now.com
Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) - The Piqua Arts Council has partnered with Moeller Brew Barn to host their second annual Community Night. The night will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. The evening also presents a one-night art exhibit, featuring some of the...
dayton247now.com
Victory Project to host "Beating the Odds" events
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton nonprofit Victory Project will be hosting is annual "Beating the Odds" fundraising events. The fundraising dinner series is free to the community and aims to raise money to fund Victory Project's programs. “Beating the Odds” attendees will receive a tour led by students, as...
dayton247now.com
Annual Cone for the Cure campaign kicks off at Graeter's Ice Cream
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Graeter's Ice Cream has once again teamed up with The Cure Starts Now Foundation in hopes of finding a cure for cancer. This year Graeter's will once again offer its seasonal flavor Elena's Blueberry Pie, a special flavor created by a Cincinnati family and Grater's Ice Cream to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.
dayton247now.com
Inspirational tribute celebration honors "Champions of Hope" in the fight against cancer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Champions of Hope, an inspirational ceremony that will celebrate four outstanding people for their accomplishments in the fight against cancer, will be held at The Steam Plant in Dayton on Tuesday, October 11. This year's honorees were chosen by a volunteer committee made up of local...
dayton247now.com
McDonald's selling Buckeyes 'Sleeves for Support' for Ronald McDonald House Charities
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Area McDonald's restaurants are partnering with Coca-Cola to kick off their annual Sleeves for Support fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Last year, more than $240,000 was raised locally through these campaigns. New for 2022, the Sleeves for Support features an exclusive Ohio State...
dayton247now.com
Community Blood Center holds blood drive for wounded officer
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - Police Officers and community members filled the beds at the City of Springboro blood drive to show support for wounded Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney. Officer Ney was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Warren County and faced several setbacks during his recovery...
dayton247now.com
National Speaker, Brian Williams, bringing kindness and positivity to Tipp City Schools
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Brian Williams, a well-known youth speaker, will stop by Tipp City Schools on September 8, to share his kindness and optimism with the students, teachers, and parents there. An anonymous donor funded the assemblies through Tippecanoe Educational Endowment. “I am thrilled that TEE could bring...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Indiana Police: 'Seara is amazing, continues to fight'
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- The Richmond Police Department provided an update Wednesday on its social media page on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday, Sept. 3.
dayton247now.com
Former Oregon District restaurant building sells for $410K
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - An Oregon District building — which previously housed a restaurant —has changed hands while another still waits for a buyer. The sale could indicate a new user may open up in the space,. The former 416 Diner on East Fifth Street recently...
dayton247now.com
9/11 memorial ceremonies planned Sunday in Fairborn, Beavercreek
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn is hosting its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday at Calamityville. The memorial includes a steel beam artifact from one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the buildings in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
dayton247now.com
University of Dayton hosts prayer service and blessing for emergency personnel
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton hosted a prayer service on Tuesday, September 6, to bless emergency personnel and vehicles. The service took place on Tuesday afternoon on UD's campus. University of Dayton Police Chief, Savalas Kidd, says this year's blessing was even more special than in previous...
dayton247now.com
Kroger launches "Help End Hunger Here" campaign, all proceeds going to The Foodbank, Inc.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to combat hunger in our local communities, the Feeding America network is collaborating with the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Through the month of September, all local Kroger stores will be accepting donations as part of their "Help End Hunger Here" initiative.
dayton247now.com
Back to school & mental health: Dayton Children's provides tips
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As students across the Miami Valley begin back to school, the National Center for Education Statistics says 76% of public schools in the U.S. reported increased concerns around students showing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and trauma last school year. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Allison Walker spoke with...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Christian School unveils $1.7 million in site improvements
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- As its doors opened for the 2022–2023 academic year, Dayton Christian School unveiled $1.7 million in site improvements in Miamisburg. Dayton Christian School is an interdenominational Christian school in Miamisburg that serves more than 990 students in grades pre-K through 12th grade, including students in its homeschool hybrid program. The school moved to its Miamisburg campus in 2004.
dayton247now.com
Christ Hospital Health Network hosting forum on women's health
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- By supporting women through all of life's experiences and transitions, the Christ Hospital Health Network will host a panel of specialists for a Q & A session. Christ Hospital Health Network providers will be available to respond to any questions, whether you're trying to get pregnant,...
dayton247now.com
Fairborn City Schools welcome students back; new Intermediate School opens just in time
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Fairborn City Schools returned to the classroom Tuesday morning. Some students will be stepping inside a brand new building. Fairborn Intermediate School holds third through fifth grades. Parents, students, and teachers are excited to be back and see all the new features. The old building had...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff to hold SWAT training
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police Department's SWAT Team will conduct a joint training with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Thursday. The training will take place at 645 W. Grand Ave. in Dayton, according to a news release. Training will include the use of controlled explosives, and may...
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 4: Alter vs. Trotwood-Madison
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Alter Knights take on the Trotwood-Madison Rams in Trotwood, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fqbci8v9mi/
dayton247now.com
Former historic site will be gateway for development in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A former historical site is set to be the foundation for a city’s downtown revitalization efforts. The project likely will lead to new jobs and businesses. The city of Franklin recently purchased the former Franklin Boxboard Corp. site, 50 E. 6th St., from...
dayton247now.com
Darke County fugitives back in Ohio
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
