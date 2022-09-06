Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Fiction & Opinion: Living In A NameAnnelise LordsBronx, NY
Related
Ward Melville Patriots sweep three
Last year’s League II powerhouse Smithtown East came knocking on Ward Melville’s door in the opening round of the 2022 campaign in which both teams lost just one game last season. The Bulls of Smithtown East finished at 10-1 in league last season, and the Patriots went 11-1 which set the tone in the first set.
Newfield and West Bab fight to a stalemate, tie 0-0
The Newfield girls’ soccer team hoped to notch its third win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, in a League II matchup against West Babylon. Newfield had the wind in its sails, coming off a 2-0 victory over Hills East on Aug. 30, followed by a 4-0 win over Bay Shore two days later. But the trifecta wasn’t to be as neither team could find the net, playing to a 0-0 draw.
Herald Community Newspapers
'This middle school is a family'
A new era has begun for Wantagh Middle School, as literacy expert Rachel Quattrocchi is beginning her first year as assistant principal. Quattrocchi is replacing Stephanie Scolieri, who has served as assistant principal for the past eight years and has accepted the position as the district’s director of human resources.
Herald Community Newspapers
In Levittown, a busy summer
Children from Wantagh and Seaford who attend Levittown schools were treated to an “enriching” summer of 2022. After enduring two summers without any enrichment programs in 2020 and 2021, Levittown district officials felt it was necessary for the programs to make a strong comeback this year, according to Todd Winch, superintendent of Levittown schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asbury Park HS forced to forfeit opening football game due to ineligibility issues
Asbury Park High School had to forfeit its opening football game Friday because of ineligibility after not enough players were eligible to take the field.
longisland.com
After 50 Years, Plainview Diner to Close
After 50 years of serving Long Islanders, the Plainview Diner will be closing its doors forever on September 25th. The diner opened in 1972, and has been serving Long Island residents for the 50 years since. Owner John Papavasilopoulos is retiring, his son told Newsday, and it is unlikely anyone will purchase the diner to keep it open as is.
27east.com
Longtime Southampton Town Lifeguard Hangs Up His Whistle
When John Neumann was a young teenager, he got a job washing dishes in the kitchen at the Southampton Bath and Tennis Club. The heat in the kitchen during that... more. Ready or not, here come the Bonackers. The East Hampton/Pierson football team is set to ... 7 Sep 2022 by Drew Budd.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave
Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
RELATED PEOPLE
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
27east.com
School News, September 8, Southampton Town
OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center and 339 New York Ave. in Huntington, where Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks had previously operated.
Kids Korner: Sept. 8 to 15, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids and seniors. Call 367-3418. Fall Painting Workshop. The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
Terms Of Goleski Separation Agreement Released By Southampton Village
Details of the official retirement agreement between Southampton Village and Department of Public Works Superintendent Gary Goleski were made available last week, providing more information about an arrangement that took... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
elitesportsny.com
WFAN caller says Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo name-dropped Mike Francesa while trying to evade speeding ticket
Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s callers always deliver. Peter in Maple Shade got us through a slow summer week by regaling us with the tale of his tennis court brouhaha with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. And now Joey in Massapequa dialed into WFAN’s morning show on Thursday morning to reminisce about the time he says he pulled over Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for speeding — and the Dog tried to pull the celebrity card on him. And invoke Mike Francesa’s name for good measure.
Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta sets sail Sept. 10
It’s time once again to sail for a cure as the 13th annual Village Cup Regatta, a friendly competition between Mather Hospital and the Village of Port Jefferson, returns on Saturday, Sept. 10. Presented by the Port Jefferson Yacht Club, the Regatta raises funds for Mather’s Palliative Medicine Program...
untappedcities.com
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
New Jewish day school opens in Plainview
Mercaz Academy, a Jewish day school, opened today in Plainview. Mercaz, located at 25 Country Drive, is an innovative Orthodox, co-educational, pre-K through sixth grade school. “For the students, it is their first day of school; for Mercaz Academy, it is our school’s first day,” said Gary Katz, chairman of...
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s in Northport hosts photography exhibit by John P. Cardone
Over 20 framed waterscape & wildlife photographs on display and for sale. When stepping into the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s office of Northport, to focus on the photographs by John P. Cardone is to be transported into our natural world. One can almost hear the wind rustling in the trees and the crickets creating their musical rhythms as you walk around the room. John says that he tries “to capture the beauty and spiritual magnificence of nature… a moment in time through unique natural setting and the amazing personalities of wildlife.” The subjects include hummingbirds, egrets, owls, eagles, and moose – to name just a few! In Sprague Lake at Dusk, moose are seen taking an evening sip of water, the lake reflecting the magnificent colors of the setting sun, bringing the viewer to a peaceful, tranquil vista.
27east.com
Consultant Withdraws From Hampton Bays Overlay District Project Following ‘Crucial Oversight’
Taking responsibility for “the crucial oversight that resulted in the inclusion of unfortunate language,” Carrie O’Farrell, a partner in the consulting firm Nelson Pope Voorhis, tendered a letter voluntarily removing... more. This has really been a summer for the tunas. The inshore yellowfin tuna fishing has ......
Photo of the Week
Pamela Murphy took this photo at West Meadow Beach in her hometown of Stony Brook on Aug. 20. She writes, “I was impressed with the strength of someone I saw swimming against the current trailing a swim buoy as I’m a swimmer myself. Racing along with the swimmer was a boy on the shoreline. The seagulls overhead appeared to be calling the race! I reflected how it’s always a unique experience at our beautiful beach.”
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0