Saint Petersburg, FL

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation

The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY

