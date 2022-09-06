Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Related
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it
Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball
Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Gio: No way 'completely dead' Yankees are winning in October
The Yankees have won two in a row, but Gio isn’t buying any of it, and says the “completely dead” Bombers have no shot of winning in October.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records
Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation
The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
Rays announce ticket specials, some as low as $9, for final homestand
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday. For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept....
Comments / 0