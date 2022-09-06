Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Why the Brewers should move Willy Adames out of the two hole
The Brewers have about a month left to clinch a postseason spot and are right in the race. They sit seven and a half games behind the Cardinals for the NL Central lead and two games back of the Phillies and Padres for a wild-card spot. With time running out, Craig Counsell may need to make a change to the batting order. Willy Adames has found himself batting second in the order all year, but it may be time for a change.
ESPN
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta exits start because of shoulder fatigue
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning. After issuing the walk to Tommy La Stella, Peralta was visited on the...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
FOX Sports
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Can the Milwaukee Brewers still make the playoffs?
The short answer: Maybe. I can’t provide a definitive yes or no because frankly, no one knows. Day-by-day, it seems that the chance for the Brewers to even obtain a Wild Card spot are dwindling. There have been glimmers of hope here and there, so we can’t really count them out yet.
Yardbarker
Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started
Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte
In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini idle Tuesday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narvaez will start at catcher over Caratini and hit eighth. Narvaez has a $2,700 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per our...
Burnes shines as Brewers top Giants 2-1 to open doubleheader
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes broke out of his recent slump and gave the Milwaukee Brewers a boost as they attempt to rejuvenate their playoff hopes. Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings as the Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich blasts 499-foot home run
It’s been a few seasons since Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has played at an All-Star level. He entered Tuesday’s
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants mowed down by Burnes in Game 1 loss
MILWAUKEE -- Using an opener in front of Jakob Junis actually proved to be pretty effective for the Giants on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, there was a buzzsaw on the other side. Corbin Burnes cruised through eight dominant innings, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 win in the first game...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark
The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
Yardbarker
Randal Grichuk's two homers lead Rockies' rally vs. Brewers
Randal Grichuk hit two homers, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday in Denver. Elehuris Montero and Yonathan Daza homered and had two hits each while Alan Trejo added three hits for Colorado (58-79). Daniel...
Yardbarker
Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay
Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
Yardbarker
Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days
The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Katie Woods named NBC World Series Tournament Director
Katie Woods named NBC World Series Tournament Director
