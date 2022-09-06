Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
wsuraiders.com
Women’s Soccer set for non-conference finale at Kentucky
DAYTON — The Wright State women's soccer program will close its non-conference schedule against Kentucky on Thursday, September 8, at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The match will start at 7 p.m. and air on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will also be available. MATCH INFORMATION. Thursday,...
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl podcast: Overreactions following Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Ohio State certainly started the 2022...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Three Ohio State football players to watch vs. Arkansas State
The Ohio State football team is now in Week 2 after a rousing season-opening win against Notre Dame. This week they take on a much easier opponent in the Red Wolves. This is a week where you could see some faces getting snaps in the second half. Even so, there...
Former UC Coach Hired by Local College Team
The embattled former UC coach took a year off from coaching and is making a return.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball in Contact With Ohio State Decommit George Washington III
Penn State is one of many schools that have reached out to Class of 2023 basketball standout George Washington III from Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, Ohio, since Washington decommitted from Ohio State Monday. Other schools that have reached out are Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Pitt, Oklahoma, Seton...
Luke Fickell Discusses Ryan Montgomery Injury, Loose Helmets, Areas to Improve
The coach had plenty to say in his first weekly regular-season press conference following a loss in nearly three years.
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings
Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
Nan Whaley to announce statewide job, economic improvement plan in Dayton
DAYTON — Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is set to announce plans that would improve jobs and the economy for Ohio this morning. Whaley and representatives from local unions will be at the Dayton Building and Construction Trades building on East 2nd Street in Dayton.
livingnewdeal.org
Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell – Dayton OH
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dayton OH. Plaque on the structure credits WPA. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 101 East Helena Street. Dayton, OH 45405. Coordinates:...
Comments / 0