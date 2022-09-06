Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
The Next Building Boom: Who will reap rewards?
Local union members are calling attention to what they say is an unfair public contracting system that disadvantages local workers. Much of the concern has been driven by the e-commerce boom, which accelerated during the pandemic as lockdowns encouraged people to buy goods online. The boom in internet shopping created a huge demand for the construction of distribution centers and warehouses to manage the shipping of these goods throughout the state.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
GV Wire
Heat Wave Sets Temperature Record. Will Emergency Power Generators Be Enough?
September has seen a brutal string of days with temperatures topping 105 in the Fresno area, with Tuesday’s forecast high of 113 setting a new all-time record. The previous record of 111 was already matched on Sept. 2. Tuesday’s hot temperatures are expected to peak between 3 p.m. and...
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
mercedcountytimes.com
De Anda returns for Dist. 2 race to bring civility back to Council
The race for District 2 and the big chunk of South Merced that comes with it officially became a two-person competition recently as former Merced Mayor Mike Murphy gave his blessing to Ronnie De Anda, a long-time resident who is now throwing his hat in the ring for a second time.
mercedcountytimes.com
Elks Lodge attracts competition at first-ever event
The Merced Elks Lodge held their first ever event Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament at the Elks RV Park in Merced. There were about 15 teams cooking up their best chili and 25 teams of Cornhole contestants throwing their best shots of flying bags. The event was more than a...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Karraker introduced as new Fresno City baseball coach
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno City baseball program is turning to Mitch Karraker, a former Buchanan High star with experience coaching at several major college programs, to follow in the footsteps of a couple coaching legends. Over the last 64 years, the Rams program has had two permanent head baseball coaches, Len Bourdet, who […]
GV Wire
Fresno Elections Office Omitted Candidate Statements Due to ‘Oversight’, Chief Says
Fresno County Clerk James Kus is apologizing for an “oversight” that prevented five federal and state candidates from getting their message out to voters. The statements were supposed to be in the voting guide for the June primary but were omitted in error. “The Department has conducted a...
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
therampageonline.com
Student Aren’t Sweating the Distance to Campus From the Parking Structure
School parking has been limited since the start of school this August and the construction of the new parking lot that started mid 2021, is set to finish in the fall of this year. Students are struggling to find parking due to not enough parking for students. Students have to...
River Park Farmer’s Market in Fresno canceled for Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmer’s Market has been canceled for Tuesday due to the extreme heat, officials say. The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat warning for Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley with temperatures between 106 to 115 degrees effective until Friday at 8:00 p.m. The River […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Mayor Serratto enjoys spotlight at fundraising event
Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto was the center of attention at the Mayor’s Ball last Friday Aug. 26 at Ravello’s Restaurant in downtown Merced. The “black tie” event attracted some 250 special guests who helped raise $20,000 for the D Street Shelter, the local American Legion and several other area non-profits in the community. The celebration was hosted and organized the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
rewind981.com
Visalia-Porterville and Fresno all set to have a housing price decline
The last 2 years we’ve had high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
FoodView – Ice Cream Company
When you think kids, family fun and food, there is really one answer. You need to find a cool neighborhood place that is friendly and has what every kids likes, Ice Cream! Yes friends, if you have been on a soccer team, girl scout event, school play, little league baseball or a just a family fun night, then you need to go directly to the Ice Cream Company. These are the things our family grew up with and the memories are so good.
mercedcountytimes.com
Local artist shares positive message with wings mural
If you spend any time in downtown Merced, you may have noticed the big, bright, and beautiful mural by local artist, Jaden Key. It is a massive pair of incredibly colorful wings that proclaims, “You’re Beautiful,” as well as begs its viewers to pose in front of them for a fun picture.
