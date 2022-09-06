ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Theresa Cathey
2d ago

We need a Kiaser Permanente here, not another police station. it would be nice to have better doctors in this area and where we can get everything done in one building.

Robert Villarreal
2d ago

Too many cops sitting indoors already , they should be walking the streets .. don’t need new buildings, waste of Taxpayers money 💰

L.A. Weekly

Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
benitolink.com

Vehicle fatally strikes 7-year-old pedestrian

Fourth Street east of Graf Road lacks sidewalks until the Save N Shop gas station. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On Sept. 5, around 7:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street in Hollister struck and killed a pedestrian near the Graf Road intersection.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders issued for Fork Fire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Madera County has now forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents. As of Wednesday night, the Fork Fire has reached 400 acres with no reported containment. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the following areas: Road 225 between Road […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County

On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno convenience store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store was robbed on Thursday night in Fresno according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a robbery at the Cedar Food Market on the 4100 block of East Illinois. When officers arrived, according to the clerk an adult male had […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student

Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
mercedcountytimes.com

The Next Building Boom: Who will reap rewards?

Local union members are calling attention to what they say is an unfair public contracting system that disadvantages local workers. Much of the concern has been driven by the e-commerce boom, which accelerated during the pandemic as lockdowns encouraged people to buy goods online. The boom in internet shopping created a huge demand for the construction of distribution centers and warehouses to manage the shipping of these goods throughout the state.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Christopher Desousa Killed in Head-on Crash on Keyes Road [Keyes, CA]

Richard John Agresti Injured in Traffic Collision near Pioneer Road. The incident took place on September 4th, at around 1:10 a.m., along Keyes Road, just east of Pioneer Road. The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard John Agresti and a 2008 Mazda3 operated by Desousa. According to...
KEYES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.  Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

CHP: Hidden compartments are no match for K9 Bruce

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. The CHP conducted a traffic stop where over 20 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized. Officers conducted the stop on a Nissan Sentra for a vehicle violation. There, officers noticed signs of criminal activity that prompted a search. K-9 Bruce...
MERCED COUNTY, CA

