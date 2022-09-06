Local union members are calling attention to what they say is an unfair public contracting system that disadvantages local workers. Much of the concern has been driven by the e-commerce boom, which accelerated during the pandemic as lockdowns encouraged people to buy goods online. The boom in internet shopping created a huge demand for the construction of distribution centers and warehouses to manage the shipping of these goods throughout the state.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO