Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO