Elks Lodge attracts competition at first-ever event
The Merced Elks Lodge held their first ever event Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament at the Elks RV Park in Merced. There were about 15 teams cooking up their best chili and 25 teams of Cornhole contestants throwing their best shots of flying bags. The event was more than a...
Mayor Serratto enjoys spotlight at fundraising event
Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto was the center of attention at the Mayor’s Ball last Friday Aug. 26 at Ravello’s Restaurant in downtown Merced. The “black tie” event attracted some 250 special guests who helped raise $20,000 for the D Street Shelter, the local American Legion and several other area non-profits in the community. The celebration was hosted and organized the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
10 Reasons To Visit These Two Quaint Towns In California Gold Country
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beautiful scenery, wineries and orchards, historical attractions, and lovely people are just a few reasons why a visit to Auburn and Placerville in California Gold Country was an unexpected, delightful experience. I learned so much about gold mining and the many reasons why this area is becoming a popular tourist destination.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
De Anda returns for Dist. 2 race to bring civility back to Council
The race for District 2 and the big chunk of South Merced that comes with it officially became a two-person competition recently as former Merced Mayor Mike Murphy gave his blessing to Ronnie De Anda, a long-time resident who is now throwing his hat in the ring for a second time.
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
Update: Valley Springs Fire Threatening Structures
Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.
Destructive Early Morning Fire In East Sonora
Sonroa, CA — There was a structure fire early this morning in the 17100 block of Valley Oak Drive, a residential area in East Sonora. It was reported at 1:15am. A two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames and it spread into a second structure as well. It was contained and controlled at 5:05am, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.
