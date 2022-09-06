ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide

ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
City
North Branford, CT
North Branford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Cumberland Farms
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek dirt bike rider in hit-and-run case

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven released surveillance photos of a dirt bike rider they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The incident happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of State and Grace streets. The rider struck the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man, 28, stabbed in neck at Derby Green

DERBY — Police say a man is in stable condition following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Derby Green. Derby police said they located a man in possession of a knife they think was used in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made. Around 6:40 p.m., Derby police...
DERBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sheltonherald.com

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy