New Haven Independent
Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide
ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
Vernon man gets 2 years in Glastonbury vehicle theft
A man charged in the theft of a running vehicle from the Glastonbury Home Depot parking lot after police publicized a photo of him holding hands with a woman in the store has been sentenced to a total of two years in prison for that and six other crimes. DEFENDANT:...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
New Milford PD Seeks Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspects, Public Makes Hilarious Guesses
The New Milford Police Department has been busy recently and now they're seeking your assistance to resolve an alleged shoplifting incident. On September 5th, the New Milford Police Department shared the photos above and below on their Facebook page. Authorities said "the two individuals stole multiple items" from the Tractor...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek dirt bike rider in hit-and-run case
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven released surveillance photos of a dirt bike rider they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The incident happened on Aug. 31 at the intersection of State and Grace streets. The rider struck the...
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man, 28, stabbed in neck at Derby Green
DERBY — Police say a man is in stable condition following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Derby Green. Derby police said they located a man in possession of a knife they think was used in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made. Around 6:40 p.m., Derby police...
sheltonherald.com
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
Missing Hamden daughter, father found safe
Hamden police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a two-year-old girl and her father. Detectives say they received word Tuesday that Melody Bookert and her 20-year-old father Jaheem Bookert were missing.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Eyewitness News
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police searching for missing man who allegedly disappeared with young daughter
WATERBURY — Police say they’re searching for a missing man who allegedly never returned home from the park with his five-year-old daughter on Sunday. The daughter, 5, has since been found safe, according to police. Aric McCray, 51, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. when the child’s...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
