Date set for Brazil’s annual Mayors Ride 2022
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The city of Brazil has set a date for the annual Mayor’s Ride for 2022. The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place at City Hall located at 203 E. National Ave. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will...
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease through the display of “Promise Flowers”. Blue flowers represent the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Purple flowers designate those who have lost someone to the disease, and orange flowers show support for the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
New bookstore coming to Twelve Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be...
Knox officials listen to public proposals on how to spend millions in ARPA funds
VICENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– From $10,000 for a local church, to $1.75 million for county parks, the Knox County commissioners heard a variety of pitches from community organizations on what projects the county should use its remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act on. Tuesday was the second of...
J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.
Annual Blues fest set to return to Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In just a few short days, music will fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute. The 2022 Blues At the Crossroads Festival is this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9th-10th. On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. the following...
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
Disaster loans available for those affected by July flooding
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As storms ravaged through the parts of Knox, Martin, Daviess and Greene counties in late July, Washington Mayor David Rhoads immediately got to work to provide for affected residents. “The storms came in late July of this year, after that we had a lot of citizens...
Foundation being set for new Sullivan Co. Jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues at the site of the new Sullivan County Jail. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that crews are working on pouring footers at the site and prepping the foundation. He said that construction is expected to take 18 months, and said it...
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies found a box containing a loaded hypodermic syringe under a bed near where the couple’s 4-year-old child reportedly sleeps on the floor.
