Summer’s final West Seattle Art Walk and more for your Thursday

We start the list for today/tonight with the last West Seattle Art Walk of summer:. WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Above is the list of participants in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, 5 pm “until late.” Some venues have art, some pffer food/drink specials, and you can preview many of this month’s featured artists by scrolling through this preview on the Art Walk website.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

10:49 PM: Police have been searching a stretch of Harbor Avenue after a report of gunfire near Don Armeni Boat Ramp about half an hour ago – someone said they saw a man get out of a car, shoot at another man, and drive off. The target apparently was not hit. But police have been looking for evidence and just told dispatch they found shell casings “in the street” near the intersection with SW Maryland [map].
westseattleblog.com

District 1 Community Network and much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Monday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm. LUNCH PICKUP AT SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: As noted in coverage last night, Seattle Public...
westseattleblog.com

17 things to know for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seal, photographed at Constellation Park earlier this week by Marc Milrod) Busy Tuesday – here’s what you should know about, mostly (but not entirely) from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, West Seattle High School‘s north-side entrance (3000 California SW)...
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: The Art of Music serenades September’s West Seattle Art Walk

The last West Seattle Art Walk of summer had musical highlights again tonight – two performers for The Art of Music, curated by John Redenbaugh. We got short clips of both – above, Taylor John Hardin outside WEND Jewelry in South Admiral; below, Trevor Ras at KeyBank Plaza in The Junction:
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: After 18 years, final hours for Click! Design That Fits

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) For dozens of past West Seattle Art Walk nights, Click! Design That Fits has bustled with artists, art lovers, and shoppers. Tonight – the elegant space in The Junction was almost bare, just a few “garage sale” items left as the shop prepared to close forever.
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
KING-5

Vashon Island is home to many unexpected gems

VASHON, Wash. — Tara Morgan, a barber who has learned her way around by making house calls on Vashon island takes Evening's Saint Bryan on what she calls "The Vashon Unexpected" Tour. "One of my favorite things about Vashon is it's kind of a make your own adventure kind...
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Luna Park Café to temporarily close

Just as the West Seattle Bridge reopens, one of the businesses that’s practically next to it has announced a temporary closure. Just received from Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett:. We recently have felt the after-effects of Covid and have done our best to stay open as much...
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
The Suburban Times

Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Lemonade fundraiser for animal rescue

Thanks to the reader who called to tell us about this so we could go get a photo: Avery, Maisi, and Bailey are running a lemonade-stand fundraiser right now at 36th/Holden in Gatewood. There with them is Shadow the cat – fittingly, as they’re raising money for Emerald City Pet Rescue. They told us they’ll be there until 4:30 or so.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
