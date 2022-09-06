Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Second day of picketing ends, third planned; negotiations continue; no classes Friday
What was to be the second day of the new school year for Seattle Public Schools was instead a second day of picketing for its striking educators. Here’s the latest:. UNION: We photographed picketers at five more schools this morning:. (WSB photos: Arbor Heights Elementary above, Lafayette Elementary below)
westseattleblog.com
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: What to know for Thursday
As reported here earlier, the Seattle Education Association went on strike first thing this morning. While talks are continuing, at this point it looks like the strike will continue for a second day Thursday. Here’s the information we have so far:. (Photo sent by BJ: Lafayette Elementary strikers this...
westseattleblog.com
District 1 Community Network and much more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Monday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take nonperishable food to Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 11 am-1 pm. LUNCH PICKUP AT SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: As noted in coverage last night, Seattle Public...
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOL STRIKE: Seattle Education Association picketing begins as negotiating continues; no school Thursday
(WSB photo, Sanislo Elementary) 9:54 AM: Hours after the Seattle Education Association announced a strike – authorized in a vote announced 12 hours before that – many of its members are out picketing. We stopped at three local schools in the first hour. Above, Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge drew TV crews because SEA announced that’s where president Jennifer Matter would be in the early going. We talked with her briefly there; she said negotiations are continuing and had been for much of the night:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Education Association says members voted to authorize strike if agreement’s not reached
JP September 6, 2022 (12:13 pm) Love and Solidarity to our Seattle teachers and school staff! We’re bummed our kiddo won’t likely start tomorrow but teachers deserve infinitely better than what they’re currently getting. Belvidear September 6, 2022 (12:20 pm) Will class schedules still be posted today,...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Education Association announces strike, 7+ hours after district cancels Wednesday classes
4:40 PM: Seattle Public Schools just announced in a message to families and staff that even though talks continue, it’s called off the scheduled start of classes tomorrow:. Seattle Public Schools will not start school as planned on Wednesday, Sept. 7, because of a planned work stoppage by Seattle Education Association (SEA).
westseattleblog.com
17 things to know for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday
(Seal, photographed at Constellation Park earlier this week by Marc Milrod) Busy Tuesday – here’s what you should know about, mostly (but not entirely) from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, West Seattle High School‘s north-side entrance (3000 California SW)...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
Sunny, breezy, low 70s predicted . *Classes are NOT starting today at Seattle Public Schools – its educators’ union is on strike. *Classes ARE starting today at Westside School and Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsors) and Tilden School. FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday updates; Admiral/47th reopens
As of right now, Admiral is still closed at this morning’s crash scene (46th-48th). 10:35 AM: Just went back over to check. Still working. Sunny, breezy, upper 60s predicted . SCHOOL UPDATES. *Classes are canceled again today at Seattle Public Schools as the strike by its educators’ union continues....
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Council committee recommends confirming Greg Spotts as SDOT director
After less than an hour of Q&A this morning, SDOT director nominee Greg Spotts won unanimous support from the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. His nomination now goes to the full council for a final vote, likely one week from today (September 13th). The council asked most of its questions in writing (as reported here over the weekend, here’s the document with the answers), but there were a few during the meeting,
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: After 18 years, final hours for Click! Design That Fits
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) For dozens of past West Seattle Art Walk nights, Click! Design That Fits has bustled with artists, art lovers, and shoppers. Tonight – the elegant space in The Junction was almost bare, just a few “garage sale” items left as the shop prepared to close forever.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: The Art of Music serenades September’s West Seattle Art Walk
The last West Seattle Art Walk of summer had musical highlights again tonight – two performers for The Art of Music, curated by John Redenbaugh. We got short clips of both – above, Taylor John Hardin outside WEND Jewelry in South Admiral; below, Trevor Ras at KeyBank Plaza in The Junction:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here are the three finalists for Seattle Police Chief
Above are city-provided photos of the three finalists for Seattle Police Chief, announced about an hour ago – from left, interim SPD Chief Adrian Diaz, SPD Assistant Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Police Assistant Chief Kevin Hall. The city’s announcement says 15 people applied for the job, and were interviewed by the search committee, which narrowed the list down to an unspecified “select number” who took a city-charter-mandated test over the past two days. Next step is an interviewing process that will include a forum to be shown on Seattle Channel one week from tonight; written questions are still being accepted here. You can read about the finalists’ background in today’s full announcement.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Luna Park Café to temporarily close
Just as the West Seattle Bridge reopens, one of the businesses that’s practically next to it has announced a temporary closure. Just received from Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett:. We recently have felt the after-effects of Covid and have done our best to stay open as much...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: ‘Major transformation’ for Westwood Village McDonald’s
After a few reader questions about why the Westwood Village McDonald’s is fully fenced off, with major work at the site, we checked city files and noted permits for remodeling and upgrades, and found this summary: “Revise front service counter and internal menu boards. Remove self-serve beverage kiosks and install self-serve order boards. Reconfigure drive-thru approach and relocate trash enclosure.” Another permit file noted “new interior, exterior lighting.” Along with checking those files, we contacted the corporation to ask for more details. McDonald’s USA spokesperson Mike Vizza replied that the restaurant “is undergoing a major transformation that will improve the customer experience inside and out. We are placing a higher emphasis on hospitality by weaving technology into the dining experience, with new self-ordering kiosks and table service that offers guests greater customization and the opportunity to relax while their food is being made.” He didn’t have an estimate for when it’ll reopen, just that “We will be working diligently on the remodel over the next several months.” Other area McDonald’s have been overhauled already, including Admiral four years ago. Meantime, WWV has more burgers on the way, with Five Guys going in just west of the McDonald’s (we first reported that plan in May, and it’s continuing to advance through the permit files).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation
10:49 PM: Police have been searching a stretch of Harbor Avenue after a report of gunfire near Don Armeni Boat Ramp about half an hour ago – someone said they saw a man get out of a car, shoot at another man, and drive off. The target apparently was not hit. But police have been looking for evidence and just told dispatch they found shell casings “in the street” near the intersection with SW Maryland [map].
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Here’s where to donate during ‘Celebrate Community’ food drive Saturday
PCC (California/Stevens) QFC in The Junction (42nd/Alaska) West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy) Donated items go to the West Seattle Food Bank; see this list of what they most need (including some non-food items)
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Lemonade fundraiser for animal rescue
Thanks to the reader who called to tell us about this so we could go get a photo: Avery, Maisi, and Bailey are running a lemonade-stand fundraiser right now at 36th/Holden in Gatewood. There with them is Shadow the cat – fittingly, as they’re raising money for Emerald City Pet Rescue. They told us they’ll be there until 4:30 or so.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests
STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Daytime car prowl; catalytic-converter theft; weekend robbery
DAYTIME CAR PROWL: From Galen, who says this happened around 11:15 this morning:. 38th Ave SW and SW Olga St. (Admiral) – Dark gray Toyota Sienna 2010/2016 (3rd generation). I was on my front porch and saw this man pull up and park. Didn’t think anything of it and went into the backyard. My neighbor then watched them because they began acting odd (opened the back of his car and shuffled things around all the while NOT looking at what he was doing but instead looking around the street). Walked over to my minivan and proceeded to look inside rather intently (tinted windows makes it hard to see in) before driving off.
