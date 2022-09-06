ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere

Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

King Charles III Will Make First Address to the U.K. on Friday at 6PM Local Time

King Charles III will make his first address to the nation in his new role as the U.K.’s reigning monarch at 6PM local time on Friday. On Friday late morning the King left Balmoral, where his mother died on Thursday afternoon, to travel to London, where he is scheduled an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon. According to the BBC, it is believed that Charles will officially be anointed king on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London. The Accession Council, a ceremonial body comprised of senior politicians past and present as well as Commonwealth high commissioners, senior government employees...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy