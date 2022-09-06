Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child
It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
Here's What The "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On Their Book Descriptions
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
King Charles III Will Make First Address to the U.K. on Friday at 6PM Local Time
King Charles III will make his first address to the nation in his new role as the U.K.’s reigning monarch at 6PM local time on Friday. On Friday late morning the King left Balmoral, where his mother died on Thursday afternoon, to travel to London, where he is scheduled an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon. According to the BBC, it is believed that Charles will officially be anointed king on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London. The Accession Council, a ceremonial body comprised of senior politicians past and present as well as Commonwealth high commissioners, senior government employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stormy American realism, antique AI and nonsense-free Lear – the week in art
Winslow Homer’s high drama arrives in Britain, an anticolonial hero takes his rightful place on the fourth plinth and some new Warholia surfaces – all in your weekly dispatch
Comments / 0