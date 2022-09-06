King Charles III will make his first address to the nation in his new role as the U.K.’s reigning monarch at 6PM local time on Friday. On Friday late morning the King left Balmoral, where his mother died on Thursday afternoon, to travel to London, where he is scheduled an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon. According to the BBC, it is believed that Charles will officially be anointed king on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London. The Accession Council, a ceremonial body comprised of senior politicians past and present as well as Commonwealth high commissioners, senior government employees...

POLITICS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO