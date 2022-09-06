ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

17-year-old murder suspect arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified. West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
West Memphis, AR
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating shooting near A-State campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WKRN News 2

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG obtained a copy of another police affidavit with more details about what happened when Eliza Fletcher’s body was found on Monday. Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher, disappeared after she went for a run early Friday morning. Police said she was forced into an SUV on Central Avenue near the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy