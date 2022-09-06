Read full article on original website
Kait 8
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
Kait 8
West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified. West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
Kait 8
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
Kait 8
Suspect in shooting rampage across city in custody, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An active shooter in Memphis had police departments on high alert. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 Memphis police issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said started a shooting rampage across Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Police confirmed Ezekiel...
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Kait 8
CRIME CONFUSION: West Memphis explains how technology led to wrong information in search of shooting spree suspect
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crime chaos spread across the Midsouth and parts of Northeast Arkansas as a shooting suspect reigned terror across the city of Memphis. The search for 19-year-old Eezkiel Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 7 spanned miles, and police in three states were on alert. For hours, West...
Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
WHAS 11
Man accused in Memphis jogger's kidnapping now faces murder charge
Authorities are searching for a motive. The Shelby County District Attorney General described it as an "isolated attack by a stranger."
KATV
Following murder of Memphis runner, Arkansas police officer trains on self-defense
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro police officer is helping joggers take extra safety precautions following the recent abduction and murder of Memphis woman Eliza Fletcher, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Following the tragic event, community members are putting safety at the forefront. Austin Morgan with Morgan...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG obtained a copy of another police affidavit with more details about what happened when Eliza Fletcher’s body was found on Monday. Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher, disappeared after she went for a run early Friday morning. Police said she was forced into an SUV on Central Avenue near the […]
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
