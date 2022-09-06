MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO