KIMT
Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announce first recipients of Main Street grants
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester announced the first recipients of grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Last year, DMC was awarded 3 million dollars to provide no-cost grants to current and future downtown businesses recovering...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
KIMT
City considers restoring trash cans in Rochester parks
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Should trash cans be accessible at every city park? It's a question the Rochester City Council is considering after scaling back the service in 2020 to reduce costs. While trash cans have been maintained at larger, busier parks in the system like at Soldiers Field Memorial Park...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
KIMT
Crushing Koopas & Childhood Cancer Mario Kart Tournament
Rochester, MN -- Gamers are showing off their Mario Kart skills on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. But this event is more than just seeing who's the best. It's about raising money and awareness for childhood cancer. It's the 4th annual "Crushing Koopas & Childhood Cancer Mario Kart Tournament"...
KIMT
Goodwill sees increase in customer purchases as inflation soars
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to soaring inflation Goodwill and other thrift stores are working to meet the demand of customers as students and staff head back to school. Goodwill says this time of year with back to school shoppers and Halloween right around the corner is always the busiest for the store.
KIMT
Zumbro Education District building holds ribbon cutting ceremony
KASSON, Minn.-Educators apart of the Zumbro Education District (ZED) gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new facility in Kasson. ZED is comprised of six school districts, which are: Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Triton, Stewartville, Hayfield and Blooming Prairie. Patrick Gordon is the executive director of ZED and said the...
Fillmore County Journal
Chatfield welcomes Carly Mae’s Bakery and Cafe
After being bakery-less since 2005, Chatfield residents are thrilled to welcome their new bakery, Carly Mae’s! Local residents and sisters Jerralyn Dieter and Jalyssa Houdek used their middle names to create the name of their new business. Tantalizing items in the display case on a recent Thursday included ham...
We Now Know What’s Going In The Old Real Deals Store in Rochester
Remember last April when Real Deals moved into its brand new, gorgeous location in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota? When they moved their boutique to their new spot by CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres, their old location at 525 6th Ave. NW went empty. Well, we now know what is going in that old boutique spot.
KIMT
Fraud prevention for older adults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to data published this year, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly three million fraud reports from consumers in 2021. Those alarmingly high statistics can be felt right here at home with Rochester residents being schemed out of thousands of dollars frequently. 125 Live in Rochester has...
KIMT
Gage Elementary students react to first day back at RPS
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first day of school excitement and jitters is underway as student made their way to Rochester Public Schools for day one of class!. Students were lining up around nine on Tuesday morning for their first day at Gage Elementary. The only other elementary school starting classes...
KAAL-TV
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
KIMT
Albert Lea to possibly regulate THC products like tobacco
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is considering extending its tobacco regulations to cover products containing THC. THC is an abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabinol, a natural compound in cannabis plants such as marijuana and hemp, that produces the high sensation. “We want to prevent harm to children...
New Leadership Team Announced For Mayo Clinic Laboratories
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a new leadership team for its diagnostic services programs. Dr. William Morice has been named the CEO and president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Mary Jo Williamson has been selected to serve as the organization's chief administrative officer. A news release says the leadership positions also cover Mayo's other diagnostic services in "the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces."
Southern Minnesota News
Detached garage and its contents destroyed in Monday morning fire in southwest Austin
A detached garage and its contents at a residence in southwest Austin are being considered a total loss after being destroyed in a fire Monday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire in the 1300 block of 24h St. SW at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Fire Chief Jim McCoy stated that the garage and its contents, including a classic pickup and a Chevy pickup were destroyed in the fire, and he added that an older vehicle parked near the garage also sustained damage. Chief McCoy went on to state that the heat from the fire also damaged the siding on two garages at a neighboring residence to the north. The State Fire Marshal was on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire, but McCoy stated that it is unknown if the cause of the fire will be determined due to the extent of the damage.
KIMT
RPS 9th grade students back in school ahead of upperclassmen for first time
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is officially over this week for Rochester Public School students. Tuesday marks day one of class for the first wave of RPS kids. On the high school level one of the biggest differences this year is for the first time 9th graders at Mayo High School are taking over the building before any other students.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Missing boater found at Chester Park boat launch
(ABC 6 News) A report of a capsized canoe caused a scare in Olmsted County Wednesday evening. However, the story has a happy ending, as the missing woman was found waiting for her panicked friend at the boat launch. A call for help came in around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7...
mprnews.org
Pandemic experience informs new school discipline policy in Rochester
On a recent late August day, buses filled with new students and incoming freshman arrived at John Marshall High School in Rochester for a three-day welcoming event — weeks before classes started. Activities included team-building exercises, a tour of the building and learning the school fight song. Even some...
Rochester Man Charged With Using a Shotgun in a Carjacking
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged with a carjacking that occurred in Rochester earlier this summer. 50-year-old Calvin Reavers is facing a first-degree aggravated robbery charge in connection with the June 2 incident. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County jail without bail.
