NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Michigan, Michigan State
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to welcome Michigan and Michigan State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for two matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will take on the Wolverines Friday at 6:30p.m., before the Spartans Saturday with first serve at 6:30p.m. Both matches will be streamed on...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close
Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Start 2022-23 Season with 12th Annual Rod Myers Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team opens its 2022-23 season at the Duke University Golf Club this weekend, hosting the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational. "We're excited to get the season started with such a special event honoring Rod Myers," said head coach Jamie Green. "The team has been preparing well, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to compete against yet another talented field of teams and individuals at this year's event."
goduke.com
Birdies for Babies Program to Kick off Sixth Season
DURHAM – As the Duke men's and women's golf programs get set to open the 2022-23 seasons over the next week, it will mark year six of the Birdies for Babies program, which benefits the Duke Children's Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units. Over the five years of the...
goduke.com
No. 3 Duke Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday
DURHAM – In a top-five matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, second-ranked North Carolina registered a 3-0 victory over third-ranked Duke in front of a season-high 3,527 fans. The 3,527 attendance marked the second-largest crowd for the Blue Devils since the Kennedy Tower was built in 2015. Duke...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer continued to be slapped in face as recruiter
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been slapped in the face once again. Following in the footsteps of a legend like Mike Krzyzewski is no easy task for Jon Scheyer but the national media and fellow coaches continue to slap the Duke basketball leader in the face. The Field...
goduke.com
No. 3 Duke Hosts No. 2 UNC Thursday at Koskinen
#2 North Carolina (5-1) at #3 Duke (5-1) Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 - 8:00 PM (ET) - ACC Network. Durham, N.C. (Koskinen Stadium) ACC Network Talent: Jenn Hildreth (PXP), Lori Lindsey (Color) Live Stats l Watch on ACC Network l Twitter l Media Guide l Media Hub l Match Notes.
goduke.com
Duke Ranked No. 7, Lopez Earns Team of the Week Honors
DURHAM – Following a strong 3-0 victory over Michigan on Thursday evening, Duke (3-0-0) has been ranked No. 7 in the country by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced. The top-10 ranking is the best of the 2022 season so far for the Blue Devils, and the highest ranking for Duke since being No. 3 in the country last October.
goduke.com
Duke Moves to No. 16 in NFHCA Poll
DURHAM – The Duke field hockey team moved up two spots to No. 16 in the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches poll as announced by the organization Tuesday. The Blue Devils started the season ranked 18th in the preseason poll. Northwestern and North Carolina stayed put at...
goduke.com
Gray, Aces Advance to WNBA Finals
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball alumna Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces punched their ticket to the 2022 WNBA Finals following Gray's historic playoff performance in the team's, 97-92, series-clinching victory over the Seattle Storm Tuesday night. After pouring in 29 points and 12 assists in the game-three...
goduke.com
Corcoran Named ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Anna Corcoran garnered ACC Cross Country Women's Freshman of the Week honors following a standout performance in the season-opening meet this past weekend. The Arlington, Va., native opened her collegiate career at the Elon Opener with a strong 4K race at the Elon...
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
goduke.com
Women’s Tennis Announces Fall Schedule
DURHAM – Duke women's tennis head coach Jamie Ashworth announced the fall schedule for the Blue Devils on Tuesday, which will open Sept. 16-18. The Blue Devils will participate in seven tournaments over the next three months prior to dual match action starting in January. Ashworth and the Blue...
goduke.com
Dribble for Victory Over Cancer Event Set for Sept. 24
DURHAM – The Duke men's basketball program is teaming up with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF), the V Foundation for Cancer Research and Duke Children's for its inaugural Dribble for Victory Over Cancer. The event, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 on Duke's campus, will raise funds for pediatric cancer research through the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer, a specialized grant fund at the V Foundation.
enewspf.com
Marist High School To Announce Expansion of its Campus
The new complex is slated to support the school’s college preparatory curriculum, athletic and arts programming, as well as alumni and prospective student outreach. Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marist High School announces the expansion of its Mt. Greenwood campus with the purchase of a 75,000 sq. ft. facility, located in Palos Heights, Illinois. The building will undergo extensive renovations and once complete is slated to provide a state-of-the-art indoor center to support the school’s growing college preparatory curriculum, developing athletic and arts programming, as well as ongoing alumni and prospective student outreach.
beltmag.com
Fire and Brimstone in Southeast Chicago
Low-quality air is not low quality because it is somehow a rougher yet viable option; rather low-quality air has things in it that will get inside you and kill you slowly. A few years ago, I went on an international field trip to the industrial corridor of Chicago. I say “international” because much of this area, called Calumet, is only kind of part of the U.S. It’s a Foreign Trade Zone, a bureaucratic designation that lets commodities flow in and out of the country free of export licenses and tariffs. The members of my graduate seminar huddled on the edge of the Calumet River, a human-straightened industrial thruway. We learned that in 1848 the U.S. military permanently reversed the Calumet River in an attempt to drain Lake Michigan of the industrial waste polluting it. Our guide, the activist and artist Brian Holmes, pointed out a glowing yellow triangle across the water. From far away, it looked like a tiny Ansel Adams mountain in vivid neon color—a solitary, fluorescent dune.
WGNtv.com
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
