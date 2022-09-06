Read full article on original website
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer suffers 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU’s defense continued its strong play to start the 2022 season, but a St. Mary’s goal in the 88th minute gave the Seahawks a 1-0 win. Records: EMU 0-2-1, 0-0-0 ODAC | St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-2-1, 0-0-0 United East. Highlights. 8′ – Aja...
Bridgewater adds Mabry to women’s basketball staff
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini has announced Christine Mabry as the team’s newest assistant coach. Mabry comes to Bridgewater after spending the last several seasons with Virginia Wesleyan. She began as an assistant coach with the Marlins in April 2020 before rising to serve as the team’s interim head coach for the past season. Mabry also was the program’s recruiting coordinator for two years.
Bridgewater Men’s Soccer earns a draw at William Peace
CARY, N.C. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against William Peace on Wednesday night. • The Eagles applied plenty of pressure in the very early stages tallying three corner kicks and two shots on net in the first three minutes of the contest.
James Madison Men’s Soccer falls at Duquesne, 2-0
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – James Madison gave up a pair of first half goals as they fell at Duquesne, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Arthur J. Rooney Field. JMU drops to 1-3, enduring its first three-match losing streak since 2017, while DU moves to...
Dukes’ Thornton named DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. – James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton was selected as the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week following a huge week-one performance, the organization announced Tuesday. Thornton opened the 2022 season with a monster game, reeling in 11 receptions for 145 yards...
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Hollins in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Hollins in its home opener on Tuesday night in Nininger Gym. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-8) Records: Bridgewater 3-3, 1-0 ODAC, Hollins 0-5, 0-1 ODAC. How it Happened:. Hollins actually won...
Frye’s 40-yard ‘scoop-and-score’ sparks rout
LURAY, Sept. 2 — Senior Kenny Frye has been known throughout his high school football career as a hard hitter. However, most folks were usually talking about his role as a linebacker. After Friday night, they are also talking about how he sheds blockers — or simply runs over them — as a ballcarrier.
JMU’s Centeio one of eight QBs to earn Manning Award Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was one of eight FBS quarterbacks who was named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday. Centeio made his first start for the Dukes last Saturday, leading them to a 44-7 victory against Middle...
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
Dukes’ Centeio added to Davey O’Brien Award midseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, as announced Tuesday evening by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. This comes following Centeio being selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List in week...
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Horsin’ Around with Shenandoah Downs
Wanna horse around with the Shenandoah Downs and become the owner of a race horse for a day? Even win part of the purse they win? Then be listening to WSVA starting Monday, September 12 between 6am-9am for the cue to call. Be the specified caller when you hear it at 540-433-9782 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to be paired with a horse running at the Shenandoah Downs on September 24th! Depending on how it finishes you could win $100—or $2000. We’ll choose a winner during Early Mornings on Monday, September 19th. Plus, all qualifiers will receive two coupons for combo meals from McDonald’s! Get all the details and read the official rules below- and be listening for your chance to Horse Around with the Shenandoah Downs and WSVA!
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Multiple Middletown students expelled after hazing incident
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — On Wednesday, the Middletown School Board voted to approve expelling seven students because of hazing involving the football team. The board also approved the administration's decision to cancel the football season. As the criminal investigation into the Middletown football hazing continues, the school board listened to...
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
WSVA Allergy report for September 7, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 7, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
