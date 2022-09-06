ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Narcity USA

A Nevada Woman Reveals Her Huge Tips As A Beverage Cart Girl Working On A Golf Course

One job that TikTok has popularized is the "Bev cart girl." This refers to the person who drives from group to group out on the green to make them drinks and sell them snacks. At the forefront of the occupation's online popularity is Cass Holland, who has gained 1.9 million followers on the app by making videos of her experience working at Nevada's Chimera Golf Course.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy