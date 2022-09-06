Read full article on original website
16-year-old identified after she was picked up from Niko Niko's and later found dead 55 miles away
Sheriff's deputies provided a name but not much else on Thursday, days after the body of a girl in Niko Niko's work clothes was found.
Man charged after fatally shooting his father during fight in Galveston County, deputies say
DICKINSON, Texas – A man has been charged and arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his father during a fight in Dickinson. Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Larry Alvin Dixon, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Father admits he lied about baby being inside stolen Jeep to force investigators to try and retrieve vehicle quicker, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A father has admitted that he lied to authorities when he reported that his baby was in the back seat of his stolen Jeep, believing it would force investigators to find his vehicle quicker, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. As the truth comes to...
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
Dad confesses to lying that his infant son was inside stolen Jeep, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A man who lied to authorities about his son being inside his stolen Jeep has been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The theft took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday at an Exxon gas station on Imperial Valley Drive on Houston's North Side. Deputies said...
DUI suspect was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say
Surveillance video shows the moment sparks flew as the alleged wrong-way driver sped into the building. Investigators said he was wanted for felony warrants.
FOUND SAFE: Baby recovered after father leaves them inside running Jeep
The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running outside the gas station with his 6-month-old in the car seat.
#ICYMI: Former NFL player charged with murder, 4-year-old walks out of school, car crash at restaurant leaves 2 hurt
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former NFL player now charged with murder of girlfriend. Harris County records now reflect murder charges for Kevin Ware Jr. in the murder of Taylor Pomaski. We’ve been following this story for...
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.
17-year-old accused of shooting teen to death after prank gone wrong in northwest Harris County
Records show the teen picked up another charge since his arrest after he attacked a detention officer who was trying to stop him from tampering with a jail cell camera.
Deadly pileup shuts down eastbound lanes of East Freeway in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eastbound lanes of East Freeway have reopened after a deadly pileup early Thursday. The crash involved four vehicles in the area of East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. At least one person was killed.
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017
HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
PHOTOS: Recognize this SUV? Police share vehicle with potential link to 17-year-old’s shooting death
HOUSTON – Police released two photos of a vehicle Monday after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in southwest Houston over the weekend. The unidentified teenager was shot and killed at 9330 Main Street about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers said they responded to an apartment complex parking garage...
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
‘We all lost something’: Mother of 4-year-old killed in golf cart crash in Galveston encourages people not to drink and drive
GALVESTON COUNTY – It’s been one month since the golf cart wreck on Galveston Island where four people were killed, including two children, when an accused drunk driver slammed into their golf cart. “Heartbroken. I lost my son, my father-in-law, and my nephew. I just think about the...
Man shot by ex-wife’s boyfriend outside home in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was shot and injured after showing up at his ex-wife’s residence in east Harris County, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 14000 block of Bandera Street around midnight on Monday night. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Man wanted in young woman's death has history of violating bonds, court documents show
HOUSTON — A man wanted for allegedly killing 20-year-old Indigo Garza has a history of violating bonds, according to court documents. Police are still searching for 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva, who's charged with Garza's murder. Araniva has a criminal history that spans two counties, both of which court records...
