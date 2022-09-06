ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Who killed Jason Jolley? Houston man shot in front of car wash in 2017

HOUSTON - The search for answers continues five years after police say a man was struck by a stray bullet and killed in front of a car wash in northeast Houston. Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of Jason Jolley, 42, on July 30, 2017.
HOUSTON, TX

