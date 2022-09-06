Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Are Splatoon servers down? How to check Nintendo server status
Splatoon 3 is slowly going live around the world, meaning players will gain access to the game as Sept. 9 rolls around for their local time. This periodic release schedule generally helps during highly-anticipated releases since it takes the burden off the servers’ shoulders. Games can still run into...
dotesports.com
All bosses and their weaknesses in the Splatoon 3 campaign
Splatoon 3, the newest installment in Nintendo’s franchise, is bringing the heat with new enemies, bosses, and tons of customization that’ll leave an imprint in players’ minds. In the new Splatoon title, players have to battle it out against new enemies, terrain, and of course, new big bosses.
dotesports.com
How to get Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3
One of the most fun parts of Splatoon is picking your weapon. There are tons of tools to choose from, each of which comes with its own sub-weapon and ultimate ability. While some look like traditional first-person shooter guns, there are a few that are more weird, like the paint roller-like Splat Roller and the bucket-shaped Slosher. The large variety in weapons is due to the game’s focus on covering terrain with paint rather than destroying enemy players.
dotesports.com
Who is Agent 3 in Splatoon 3?
There are many characters, both new and old, who show up in Splatoon 3. Now the game has its own story mode, there are plenty of individuals you’ll meet and need to remember as you head through the game. Some of these characters are Agents of the Squidbreak Splatoon.
dotesports.com
Can you play split screen or couch co-op in Splatoon 3?
It has been a while since Nintendo fans got to wreak havoc with inks. The Splatoon franchise is back with its third edition after a five-year-long hiatus, and the game will officially be out all around the world on Sept. 9. Splatoon 3 features a matchmaking system that will be...
dotesports.com
What are Splatoon 3’s Golden Eggs?
Splatoon 3 has carried on a well-received Splatoon 2 mechanic, “Golden Eggs”. Nintendo’s inky franchise has implemented various new upgrades, weapons, customizable styles, maps, and game modes over its lifespan. The newest installment is no different but retains some of the core features that kept the original titles enjoyable.
dotesports.com
All shops in Splatoon 3 and what to buy at each location
One of the hallmarks of the Splatoon series is the ability to customize your squid kid’s gear. Whether you’re playing as an Inkling or an Octoling, you’ll want to make sure your outfit is as flashy as your skills. Finding and equipping fun clothing combinations is half the fun of the game, as is showing off during the match.
dotesports.com
Players discover what every Amiibo unlocks in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players have already found out what in-game gear can be unlocked by scanning Amiibo figures on the Switch’s NFC pad—and the game has only been out for a few hours for certain parts of the world. Destructoid compiled a list of what each Splatoon Amiibo figure...
dotesports.com
How to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 may look like a simple shooter made for kids at first glance, but there’s actually a lot of work to do if you want to excel and become one of the best players in the game. It’s not only about learning new weapons and the ins and...
dotesports.com
How to play with friends online in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is a multiplayer game. So what’s the fun of playing it if you can’t link up with your friends?. No matter what you enjoy playing, whether it’s Turf Wars, Salmon Run, or grinding the ranked ladder, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the end of the day, regardless of whether you want to grind alone or play with others.
dotesports.com
What platforms will the Division Heartland be on?
It’s been a while since The Division fans received a major update, but Ubisoft accidentally started the hype train for the series’ upcoming chapter, Heartland. The title was briefly listed with “coming soon” for its release date and the developer broke the news officially shortly after.
dotesports.com
How to get Styanax in Warframe
Warframe‘s 50th unique Warframe is making a splash. The heroic defender launched alongside the Veilbreaker update, and armed with Axios and Tharros—his javelin and his shield—he will bring the fight to the Sol System. Styanax is a tanky frame that can support allies and debuff enemies, all...
dotesports.com
Cyberpunk 2077 won’t just be abandoned, CD Projekt promises, even after huge release flop
CD Projekt is fiercely determined to keep Cyberpunk 2077 going after the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, meaning the game won’t be forgotten just yet. The title’s original release was filled with countless bugs and glitches, ruining experiences for most players. The title’s been progressively fixed as time’s gone on, and now the Cyberpunk devs are trying to ensure the new DLC won’t suffer the same fate.
dotesports.com
How will you unlock heroes in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2, set for an Oct. 4 release, will usher in a “new era” for the famed franchise, equipped with new heroes, maps, game modes, gameplay updates, and system of content delivery. The franchise is shifting to the seasonal content and battle pass system, which will include new heroes releasing each season.
dotesports.com
Get $660 worth of games for $16 with Humble Bundle’s newest sale
This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle. After compiling nearly the entirety of the Resident Evil series together in one massive bundle, Humble is back with a new collection of titles that is sure to please 2K fans. With the upcoming launch of PGA Tour 2K23 on the horizon, as well as news of a Mafia sequel in the works, Humble and 2K games have worked together to gather over $660 worth of games and DLC in one package, for just $16, all while also helping support Covenant House’s mission to end youth homelessness.
dotesports.com
How to get all Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley tasks players with gathering a wide variety of things from veggies and fruits to memories and recipes. Gems are one of the rarer items that players will have to collect along the way. There are several quests that require Gems to complete them. In the first few...
dotesports.com
New Scarlet and Violet feature allows players to auto battle with nearby Pokémon
A video was released this morning showing off some of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features that are coming to the games when they’re released later this year, and one of them was called the Let’s Go! feature. The buddy feature is not new for Pokémon...
dotesports.com
Three’s a crowd: Riot unveils new addition to Ashen Knight skin line
One of the newest League of Legends skin lines is getting a third member very soon. Riot Games showed off the next champion to join the Ashen Knight cosmetic universe today. Set as mythic essence exclusive skin line, Sylas joins Pantheon and Pyke as a member of the mysterious Ashen Knights, a group of legendary warriors in a distant world who were left alone and eventually went mad after the death of their king.
dotesports.com
Plans to make a new Witcher trilogy are already bubbling up at CD Projekt studios
The Witcher is getting a new “saga” of games, and according to long-time developers CD Projekt that could be in the shape of a series of titles over the next few years, all building up to an entirely new trilogy like their historical releases. Famous RPG title The...
dotesports.com
Fortnite and Secret Lab are partnering for a new line of gaming chairs
Fortnite is royalty when it comes to the collabs that manage to grace the battle royale’s island. But Epic Games is just as business savvy outside of the game, entering into branded partnerships in the real world with a variety of gaming items. The newest collab comes between Fortnite and the Secret Lab gaming chair company.
