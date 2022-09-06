This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle. After compiling nearly the entirety of the Resident Evil series together in one massive bundle, Humble is back with a new collection of titles that is sure to please 2K fans. With the upcoming launch of PGA Tour 2K23 on the horizon, as well as news of a Mafia sequel in the works, Humble and 2K games have worked together to gather over $660 worth of games and DLC in one package, for just $16, all while also helping support Covenant House’s mission to end youth homelessness.

