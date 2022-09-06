Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
FRIEDMAN | Summer, Signing Off
Sometime in the middle of my freshman spring semester, faced with the uncertain prospect of my first summer returning home after a year of college and a busy finals season, I realized that I had no idea which path the summer would take. I knew that once the finals calendar reached its end, thousands of my classmates would embark on Europe, or Europe’s American cultural contemporary: New York City. Would I join the masses? How would my summer take shape? As I saw the LinkedIn announcements from fellow students and heard from friends discussing their summer plans, I could feel the pressure from Cornell’s culture to have a productive or otherwise exciting summer.
Cornell Daily Sun
C.U. Downtown to Return After Two-Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, C.U. Downtown, a cultural staple of the University, is returning to welcome new and returning students into Ithaca this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. C.U. Downtown started in 2016 to bridge Cornell’s campus and the city of Ithaca. This event gives freshmen...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cross Country Kicks off the Season at the Harry Lang Invitational
As summer comes to a close, the cross country teams are gearing up for their seasons. Both the men and women had solid campaigns last year. The men finished seventh out of 35 schools at the Northeast Regional Championships. The Red will look to build on this in its upcoming season.
Cornell Daily Sun
Searching for Alternatives, Students Grapple with the Closure of Collegetown Starbucks
Collegetown residents are having caffeine withdrawals following the closure of a Collegetown staple — the local Starbucks. The Starbucks in Collegetown served Cornell students and Ithaca residents for more than 15 years until its closure on June 10. Starbucks has been met with local and national criticism due to the decision to close its store occurring just two months after the unionization efforts of all three Ithaca locations in April.
Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Kicks Off Season Coming Out Victorious in Kent State Invite
This past weekend, Cornell volleyball won two out of three matches, scoring 3-1. They dropped their first match against Oakland University on Friday, but bounced back to defeat Kent State University and University of Southern Indiana on Saturday. In their loss to Oakland (3-3) on Friday, the Red (2-1) failed...
Cornell Daily Sun
TCAT Implements Massive Service Cut Due to Driver Shortage
Students may now have to wait longer to catch the bus. Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit announced its bus service cut last month, and since then almost all bus routes have been reduced due to a driver shortage. The reductions took effect on Aug. 22 and will last at least until...
Cornell Daily Sun
Golf Rallies to Finish in Sixth at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial
This past weekend, the golf team looked to start its fall season on a high note at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial in Hamilton, New York. Although the Red finished in last place at the Ivy Championships last spring, the opportunity that comes with a new season has many excited.
