Sometime in the middle of my freshman spring semester, faced with the uncertain prospect of my first summer returning home after a year of college and a busy finals season, I realized that I had no idea which path the summer would take. I knew that once the finals calendar reached its end, thousands of my classmates would embark on Europe, or Europe’s American cultural contemporary: New York City. Would I join the masses? How would my summer take shape? As I saw the LinkedIn announcements from fellow students and heard from friends discussing their summer plans, I could feel the pressure from Cornell’s culture to have a productive or otherwise exciting summer.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO