Ethereum Gains Outpace Bitcoin, Dogecoin Over Labor Day Weekend: Analyst Says Apex Crypto's Near-Term Outlook 'Not Looking Good'

Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
SGX Nifty Futures Up, Indicate Strong Opening on Dalal Street: Global Cues
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.71% or 125.5 points higher at 9 am on Thursday, indicating a strong opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures traded flat. Major indices...
investing.com
Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company
Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum in freefall as strong greenback causes crypto pain
In today’s crypto bloodba- sorry news, Bitcoin plummeted to two-month lows of US$18,800 while Ethereum, which looked to be on a roll, encountered a stiff resistance that brought its exchange price cruising down to US$1,500. Time will decide if the price drop is a blip or the start of...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Dollar dips as traders eye further ECB hikes, U.S. inflation data
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar recoiled from recent peaks in Asia on Friday as a hawkish rate hike from the European Central Bank lifted the euro and investors looked to U.S. inflation data early next week. Profit-taking after a sharp extension of the dollar's long rally also took hold and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
KPMG Outlines Crypto Industry Forecast For The 2nd Half of 2022
© Reuters KPMG Outlines Crypto Industry Forecast For The 2nd Half of 2022. In the view of recognized international auditing firm KPMG, many cryptocurrency projects will die off, while more nations will choose to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender. It states that, apart from China, which has...
investing.com
908 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 908.15 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $1,512,991, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,666.02), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange. Shytoshi Kusama received some big news from Dubai on the morning of Tuesday 6th, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) were both listed on Bluebit.io. After persistent community voting, all three of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens are now listed on the Dubai and Saint Vincent based crypto platform, with $LEASH rounding out the three. “A wonderful way to start the week!”, the enigmatic lead developer remarked.
investing.com
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
investing.com
S&P 500 at Risk of Dropping Below 3900, Next Support at 3810 - BofA's Suttmeier
Stephen Suttmeier, Bank of America technical strategist, has reflected on the technical aspect of the S&P 500 after the index bounced off support in the low 3900s. Last week, Suttmeier warned that the S&P 500 may drop to the low 3900s to complete the head and shoulders pattern. He now notes that “tactical sentiment from the 5-day put/call and 3-month VIX vs VIX suggests angst and not capitulation.”
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Dow Futures Steady as Indices Extend Gains Amid Choppy Trade
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were little changed during Thursday’s evening deals, after major benchmark indices extended gains for the second consecutive session as investors digested Fed Chair Powell’s latest comments on inflation. By 19:05 ET (23:05 GMT) Dow Jones Futures were little changed while S&P 500 Futures...
Comments / 0