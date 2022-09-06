Effective: 2022-09-09 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire LOCALLY DENSE FOG TO IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE Areas of fog have formed across eastern New York and western New England this morning especially in the river valleys and low lying areas. The fog will be locally dense in some locations with visibilities lowering to a quarter mile or less for the morning commute. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 am and 9 am. People traveling this morning should use caution and remain alert for sharply reduced visibility. Reduce speed and slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO